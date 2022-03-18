EastEnders spring spoilers: Four returns and a shock exit?

EastEnders spring spoilers are here and after a huge finale for Gray Atkins, what’s next for the soap?

A surprise exit, three returns and a mum under pressure.

Here’s what EastEnders is serving up this spring.

Things are tense between Stacey and Jean (Credit: BBC)

Exit for Jean?

Jean’s behaviour has been troubling for a few weeks now and Stacey is getting really worried.

When she hires a bouncy castle and blocks off the market, it looks like she could be having a manic episode.

Stacey desperately tries to help Jean, but it leads to a huge argument in which Jean declares her daughter dead to her.

Stacey tries to make Harvey see what’s going on, but it’s not long before he and Jean have gone away from Walford.

As things seemingly get worse, pictures obtained by The Sun Online show Jean in the sea in a wedding dress.

Is Jean going to drown?

After all, she only has to look at Ronnie Mitchell to know that wedding dresses and water do not mix…

Kat doesn’t know where to turn (Credit: BBC)

Kat under pressure

Teflon Phil has finally been caught by the police and while he’s inside, he’s left Kat Slater to deal with his empire.

But she’s got troubled Tommy on her hands too, who is being horribly bullied at school.

With Phil begging her to keep him safe inside by handling dodgy packages, Kat starts to feel the pressure.

As Tommy crashes further off the rails, Kat doesn’t know where to turn. Will she be able to help her son before it’s too late?

And will Phil find a way to get out of prison and be reunited with his family?

Bernie Taylor is back (Credit: BBC)

Bernie returns

She’s been away from Walford since October 2021 after Clair Norris took a break from playing her alter ego.

Bernie left the Square pregnant with Stuart and Rainie’s baby and it had been feared she wouldn’t hand the tot over once it is born.

Rainie knows the baby is due any day now and is beside herself. Especially as Bernie was so unsure about giving the child up with the fear Rainie could be back on drugs again any moment.

Spoilers on the official EastEnders website have confirmed Bernie will come back on Tuesday March 29.

But will she agree to give the baby up?

Can Stuart face his operation? (Credit: BBC)

Stuart’s cancer battle

Stuart has returned and says he is fit and well – but is he?

Back in January he ran away ahead of an operation for breast cancer, fearing having to take painkillers as a former addict.

The funeral director recently returned and insisted he has taken a holistic approach and is beating the disease.

However, Sonia told Rainie there was no way the pills he was taking would have any affect at all.

It soon becomes clear all isn’t right, but with Stuart refusing all traditional medical treatment, is he looking at making things a whole lot worse?

Will Stuart survive his cancer battle?

Can Vi help Stuart? (Credit: BBC)

Vi returns

As Stuart faces his toughest challenge ever, gran Vi Highway will return.

She left Walford in November after it was revealed she had a secret son who she’d given up for adoption.

Gwen Taylor reprises her role as Vi who immediately tries to help Stuart.

She’s determined to get through to him and get him the treatment he needs. But will she make a difference?

And what about her secret son? Will he be making an appearance soon too?

Kim Medcalf will play Sam again in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Sam Mitchell is BACK

One thing he’ll have around him is family – as his sister Sam makes her sensational return to Walford.

This time played by Kim Medcalf for the first time in almost two decades, Sam will sweep back into Walford like a hurricane.

It’s bound to be dramatic.

Alcoholic Linda will be making her return this spring (Credit: BBC)

Linda Carter return

The alcoholic pub landlady will make a bombshell return soon just in time for her sister-in-law Tina’s funeral.

Filming pictures show Linda losing it at the sad event – and downing a bottle of booze by the grave.

But what will she make of the wine rep who turned up at her pub and got her drinking again being Janine Butcher?

And what will she do when she discovers Janine’s plan for her husband Mick?

Fireworks are coming…

