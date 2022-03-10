EastEnders: Gray arrested, but has he left for good?

EastEnders fans watched tonight as Gray Atkins was finally arrested for killing first wife Chantelle and Tina Carter.

But is this the last we will see of Gray? Or is his torture set to continue?

Gray’s time is up (Credit: BBC)

What happened in tonight’s EastEnders?

Gray knew his time was up.

After he discovered Chelsea had been on the phone to the police while he confessed to Chantelle’s murder, Gray panicked.

He tried to strangle her, but hearing the sirens wailing he escaped out of the back door.

Meanwhile, Mitch had broken the news to Karen of what Gray had done, but she refused to believe him. However when Gray came knocking and said he was leaving with the kids, everything started to fall into place for Karen.

In an emotional showdown Gray confessed to her exactly what he’d done to Chantelle and how he’d been abusing her for years.

Karen cleverly managed to alert the police Gray was in her flat before he could hurt her too. However once again, Gray managed to escape.

He ended up in The Vic, where an incensed Shirley beat him to a pulp. In a brilliant scene there was barely any talking just a confrontation full of hurt and anger.

But yet again, Gray got the upper hand, attacked Shirley, and escaped.

Whitney was the next one to corner him, she chased him up to the railway bridge where he finally confessed to killing Kush too.

He tried to jump over and drag Whitney with him, but Mitch saw them and got there just in time to save Whit – and Gray – from certain death.

Mitch wanted his daughter’s killer to face justice the correct way.

The residents watched on as Gray was handcuffed and put into the back of a police car.

In one parting shot he looked at Karen, put his finger to his eye and then turned away.

Gray did not manage to get away (Credit: BBC)

Has Gray left EastEnders? What happens next!

Was that a signal that it isn’t over? Was he telling Karen he was going to torture her even more?

ED! can confirm this was Toby-Alexander Smith’s last episode as killer Gray.

Whatever justice he faces will be played out through the residents on-screen.

But what will happen to him?

The police have Gray on record confessing to killing Chantelle, however he claimed it was an accident. Is he likely to get away with a full-on murder charge and just face manslaughter? Can he talk his way out of a long sentence?

And what about his other crimes?

There is so far no evidence connecting him to Tina’s murder – is he likely to confess?

Can the police find enough to charge him with that crime?

Will there be justice for Kush? (Credit: BBC)

What about justice for Kush?

Whitney was the only one who heard his confession to killing Kush.

She has already been dismissed by the police as a jealous ex wanting to ruin Gray’s life, but will they take her claims seriously this time?

Will Gray realise he’s already going down for life and confess everything?

Is there justice for Kush on the horizon at last?

