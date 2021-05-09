After leaving his role as Kush in EastEnders, actor Davood Ghadami’s secret life as a millionaire property developer has been revealed.

The actor was axed from EastEnders earlier this year after bosses decided to kill off his character Kush Kazemi.

Serial killer Gray Atkins killed Kush in horror scenes – to much backlash from fans.

He pushed him under a tube train in a scuffle – putting an end to Kush forever.

Davood Ghadami quits EastEnders this year – and is a secret millionaire property developer (Credit: BBC)

Kush actor Davood to become property millionaire

However, behind the scenes of his acting career, fans shouldn’t worry about the hunky actor putting good on the table.

Planning documents have revealed Davood is a successful developer.

The star’s company is ready to build 20 homes in Harlow, Essex.

Council bosses gave Davood’s company the go ahead last month and work is set to begin any day.

According to the Daily Star Sunday, the average house price in Harlow is £317,000.

The company could make millions with the project.

This has not been an easy process so Davood is relieved and excited to finally get it off the ground.

Davood, 38, owns the company with his mum Jayne and other family members.

However, getting the green light for the project has taken them almost three years.

Davood is now joining Holby City – but he won’t be seen for months (Credit: BBC)

It’s not been an ‘easy process’

In 2018 the company submitted an application to build 30 homes on the site – but it was declined.

Planners ruled the project had to be put on hold as there were concerns over the land’s “archaeological significance”.

However, now a development of 20 homes has been approved.

A source close to the star told the Star: “This has not been an easy process so Davood is relieved and excited to finally get it off the ground.”

From EastEnders hunk Kush to Holby’s new surgeon

Away from Albert Square Davood continues acting and has joined Holby City as a new surgeon.

As a result, the official Holby Twitter account announced the news.

It said: “Too excited for words! @DavoodGhadami is joining #HolbyCity as Eli Ebrahimi.”

Davood said he is “absolutely thrilled” to be joining “such a brilliant show.”

“Holby City is renown for its quality storytelling,” he added.

“I’m so excited for the audience to meet Eli and watch the drama that unfolds on his arrival.”

So are you looking forward to seeing Davood in Holby?

