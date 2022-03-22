EastEnders spoilers: First look at all new pics for March 28-April 1

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Stuart is in desperate need of medical attention, but will he listen?

When Bernie returns and goes into labour, might that be enough to make him get treatment?

Meanwhile, Kat is under pressure and Isaac gets bad news.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Rainie begs Stuart to get help

Rainie is desperate to convince Stuart to go to his hospital appointment.

But he has other ideas and is fully committed to his holistic approach.

Stuart buys more expensive supplements from Warren and won’t see sense when Rainie begs him to listen.

But as Rainie becomes more upset, Callum steps in.

Stuart eventually decides to go to the appointment for Rainie’s peace of mind.

However, he’s convinced the news will be good…

2. Stuart gets devastating news

It’s bad news when the doctor reveals Stuart’s cancer has grown.

Rainie is beside herself as they are told Stuart needs immediate medical treatment.

However, Stuart doesn’t want to hear it and stands by his holistic approach.

Rainie is left feeling helpless.

3. Bernie returns

Rainie is thrilled when a heavily pregnant Bernie comes back.

She reveals she still plans to give them the baby.

However when she spots Stuart’s supplements Bernie has some questions.

Rainie and Stuart cover, but it leaves them feeling uneasy.

Bernie is later stunned when Sonia accidentally tells her about Stuart’s cancer.

4. Bernie goes into labour

She storms back to Rainie and Stuart and demands answers from the Highways

But as she confronts them Bernie’s waters break and Rainie lies Stuart’s cancer is under control.

But will Bernie still give them the baby when she finds out the truth?

5. Vi returns

Stuart is still listening to Warren about not getting medical treatment when Vi arrives.

Having heard about the situation, Vi is determined to fix things, but can she make Stuart see sense?

6. Chelsea struggles with her decision

Denise catches Chelsea having an appointment with a social worker about Jordan’s adoption.

Denise tries to change Chelsea’s mind, but she stands by her decision.

Later Denise brings Chelsea to watch Raymond play, convinced their love will make her daughter see sense.

But it only makes Chelsea more adamant about the adoption.

There’s more bad news for Chelsea when she gets a worrying letter about Gray.

Whitney tries to help by offering to move in with Chelsea, but will it make Chelsea see things differently?

7. Kat under pressure

Struggling Kat pays Phil a visit in prison, but will he give her the support she needs?

Kat is shocked to return home to find Scarlett’s social worker there.

Will it be too much for her?

8. Janine returns

As the Carters try to plan Tina’s funeral, Shirley is irritated when Janine returns.

But struggling Mick is pleased to see her and asks for help with the arrangements.

9. Jean at war with Stacey

Jean arrives in The Vic and completely blanks Stacey leaving her upset.

10. Isaac gets bad news

Isaac discovers Sheree has had a heart attack and decides to go to Trinidad to look after her.

Lola is fuming and worried he won’t come home. He reassures her he will, but is he telling the truth?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

