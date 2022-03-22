EastEnders spoilers first look week 13
Soaps

EastEnders spoilers: First look at all new pics for March 28-April 1

Will Stuart get the help he needs?

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Stuart is in desperate need of medical attention, but will he listen?

When Bernie returns and goes into labour, might that be enough to make him get treatment?

Meanwhile, Kat is under pressure and Isaac gets bad news.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Rainie begs Stuart to get help

EastEnders Rainie is upset when Stuart buys more expensive supplements rather than go to the doctors

Rainie is desperate to convince Stuart to go to his hospital appointment.

But he has other ideas and is fully committed to his holistic approach.

EastEnders Rainie is upset when Stuart buys more expensive supplements rather than go to the doctors

Stuart buys more expensive supplements from Warren and won’t see sense when Rainie begs him to listen.

But as Rainie becomes more upset, Callum steps in.

EastEnders Stuart goes to the hospital with Rainie

Stuart eventually decides to go to the appointment for Rainie’s peace of mind.

However, he’s convinced the news will be good…

2. Stuart gets devastating news

The doctor reveals to Rainie and Stuart his cancer has grown

It’s bad news when the doctor reveals Stuart’s cancer has grown.

Rainie is beside herself as they are told Stuart needs immediate medical treatment.

The doctor reveals to Rainie and Stuart his cancer has grown

However, Stuart doesn’t want to hear it and stands by his holistic approach.

Rainie is left feeling helpless.

3. Bernie returns

Stuart and Rainie are relieved when Bernie returns

Rainie is thrilled when a heavily pregnant Bernie comes back.

She reveals she still plans to give them the baby.

Stuart and Rainie are relieved when Bernie returns

However when she spots Stuart’s supplements Bernie has some questions.

Rainie and Stuart cover, but it leaves them feeling uneasy.

Sonia accidentally reveals the truth about Stuart's cancer to Bernie

Bernie is later stunned when Sonia accidentally tells her about Stuart’s cancer.

4. Bernie goes into labour

Bernie's waters break as she confronts Rainie over Stuart

She storms back to Rainie and Stuart and demands answers from the Highways

But as she confronts them Bernie’s waters break and Rainie lies Stuart’s cancer is under control.

Bernie's waters break as she confronts Rainie over Stuart

But will Bernie still give them the baby when she finds out the truth?

5. Vi returns

EastEnders Vi returns

Stuart is still listening to Warren about not getting medical treatment when Vi arrives.

Having heard about the situation, Vi is determined to fix things, but can she make Stuart see sense?

6. Chelsea struggles with her decision

Denise catches Chelsea having an appointment with the social worker

Denise catches Chelsea having an appointment with a social worker about Jordan’s adoption.

Denise tries to change Chelsea’s mind, but she stands by her decision.

Denise tries to change Chelsea's mind about the adoption

Later Denise brings Chelsea to watch Raymond play, convinced their love will make her daughter see sense.

But it only makes Chelsea more adamant about the adoption.

Chelsea shows Whitney a worrying letter about Gray

There’s more bad news for Chelsea when she gets a worrying letter about Gray.

Whitney tries to help by offering to move in with Chelsea, but will it make Chelsea see things differently?

7. Kat under pressure

Kat visits Phil in prison in EastEnders

Struggling Kat pays Phil a visit in prison, but will he give her the support she needs?

Kat is shocked to see Scarlett's social worker at the house

Kat is shocked to return home to find Scarlett’s social worker there.

Will it be too much for her?

8. Janine returns

Janine returns and Mick is pleased in EastEnders

As the Carters try to plan Tina’s funeral, Shirley is irritated when Janine returns.

But struggling Mick is pleased to see her and asks for help with the arrangements.

9. Jean at war with Stacey

EastEnders Jean arrives in The Vic and completely ignores Stacey

Jean arrives in The Vic and completely blanks Stacey leaving her upset.

10. Isaac gets bad news

Isaac finds out Sheree has had a heart attack

Isaac discovers Sheree has had a heart attack and decides to go to Trinidad to look after her.

Lola is fuming and worried he won’t come home. He reassures her he will, but is he telling the truth?

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

