Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis delight fans as they share ‘very special’ news

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis have delighted fans with their latest news.

The Strictly Come Dancing champions took to Twitter earlier today (March 23) to share something pretty special.

And to say fans were delighted when they found out would be an understatement.

Strictly Come Dancing stars Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis are up for a BAFTA (Credit: Splash News)

What did Giovanni Pernice and Rose share?

The Strictly stars retweeted a tweet from BAFTA, which revealed their dance to Symphony had been nominated as one of the Must-See Moments of 2021.

Of course, as avid fans of the BBC dance show will know, Giovanni and Rose gave an insight into Rose’s world of dance.

For 16 seconds, the music cut and the pair danced in absolute silence.

It was TV history and, according to fans of the pair, more than worthy of winning the award.

How did fans react?

One commented: “BEST TV moment of 2021. Had us all in tears.”

Another added: “Well deserved!! You changed the world @RoseAylingEllis making it a better place.”

“The impact of this routine never fades for me and I could watch it endlessly,” said a third.

“Makes me cry every time,” said another.

“Well deserved. Amazing news!” another replied.

While Giovanni retweeted the BAFTA news with a red love heart emoji, Rose added some words of her own.

She tweeted: “Arghhhhhhhhh!!!! Thank you so much.”

Arghhhhhhhhh!!!! Thank you so much 🎉🎉🎉 https://t.co/z683V1ZmoV — Rose Ayling-Ellis (@RoseAylingEllis) March 23, 2022

Giovanni did reflect on the nomination earlier today on BBC Breakfast.

He said: “The feeling in the room was just, you know, outstanding. It was more than just a dance. It was more than just 16 seconds of silence.

“For us, it was to show what Rose does every week. And I think, since we did that moment, people realised how difficult it is for Rose to dance. It was very special. Definitely very special.”

When are the TV BAFTAs?

The TV BAFTAs take place in London on May 8.

The website states: “Strictly Come Dancing champs Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice danced their Couple’s Choice in week eight of the competition to Clean Bandit’s Symphony.

“In the middle of the performance, the studio fell silent for eight bars of music while Rose and Giovanni continued to dance.

“Rose said the positive and joyful dance was a tribute to the deaf community.”

The official BAFTA Twitter account also reacted to the news.

It said: “@RoseAylingEllis and @pernicegiovann1’s silent dance to Symphony on @bbcstrictly BLEW. US. AWAY.”

Fans wanting to vote for the pair to win the award can do so online now.

