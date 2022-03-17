Holby City: When does the final episode air? Who is returning?

Holby City is gearing up to air its last ever episode after the BBC announced its decision to axe the medical drama last year.

But when does the final episode air? What other big names will be returning?

And, most importantly, will Jac die?

Sacha won’t be on our screens for much longer (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Holby City fans beg BBC to reverse decision to axe the show

When is the final episode of Holby City?

The popular BBC hospital drama has confirmed it will air its last episode on Tuesday March 29 at 8pm on BBC One.

The show has been on air for 23 years and the BBC’s decision to end it was announced in June last year.

The news was revealed on Holby City’s official Twitter account.

“We’re very sorry to bring you the sad news that Holby City will come to an end in March next year, after 23 amazing years,” they wrote.

“We are so very grateful to all of Holby’s wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers – and to our millions of loyal viewers and fans for being part of our show.”

We’re very sorry to bring you the sad news that Holby City will come to an end in March next year, after 23 amazing years. We are so very grateful to all of Holby’s wonderful cast, crew, writers, producers – and to our millions of loyal viewers and fans for being part of our show — BBC Holby City (@BBCHolbyCity) June 2, 2021

Why was Holby City axed?

At the time, the channel revealed the decision to bring Holby to an end was a “tough” one.

They stated it was down to wanting to make “more programmes across the UK to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country.”

This tough decision reflects the BBC’s commitment to make more programmes across the UK and to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country. You can read the BBC’s statement in full here: https://t.co/KrqSfpEe9C — BBC Holby City (@BBCHolbyCity) June 2, 2021

They continued: “Holby will remain on air on Tuesdays until next March and we will continue to bring you a regular dose of all things Holby right here until then.

“We promise that Holby will get the send off it deserves. Thank you for your continued support and love for the series.”

Holby will remain on air on Tuesdays until next March, and we will continue to bring you a regular dose of all things Holby right here until then. We promise that Holby will get the send-off it deserves. Thank you for your continued support and love for the series ❤️ — BBC Holby City (@BBCHolbyCity) June 2, 2021

At the time it was not confirmed when in March the show would end.

But it has now been revealed that it will air right until the end of the month.

Joseph Byrne will return for the last episode of Holby City (Credit: BBC)

Who is returning to Holby City for the final episode?

The show has already aired numerous huge returns in the last few months.

As Jac Naylor fights for her life with a tumour most surgeons believe to be inoperable, many of her former colleagues have come back.

On March 8 John Michie, aka Guy Self, arrived and told Jac he couldn’t remove her brain tumour without causing her a massive stroke.

Then this week, both Arthur and Essie appeared as ghosts as Jac tried to make peace with the fact she is dying.

But then Elliot Hope arrived and was determined to save the day.

And Holby has now confirmed more names coming back.

Chizzy Akudolu will return as Mo Effanga, Hugh Quarshie is back as Ric Griffin and Luke Roberts will appear once again as Joseph Byrne.

Joseph and Jac were of course romantically involved and arguably each other’s true love. Could he be returning to say goodbye to her?

Serena Campbell and Bernie Wolfe have already popped back once, when Jason Haynes was in a car accident.

But they will also be returning again for the final outing. What – or who – brings them back this time?

Will Jac survive the risky operation? (Credit: BBC)

Holby City: Does Jac die?

It’s the question on everyone’s lips: Will Jac Naylor survive?

She has a supposedly inoperable brain tumour and has spent weeks going through every possible option to have it removed and save her life.

So far, surgeons at Holby including Eli Ebrahimi have told Jac her tumour is progressing and is terminal.

She has refused to accept it and last week made a call to Guy Self to see if he could help.

Sadly for Jac he told her what she already knew when she asked if he could remove her brain tumour.

He said he could “without too much difficulty”. However he then added: “You will of course have suffered a massive fatal stroke by the time I was finished, so it does have its drawbacks.

“But then you know this already, Jac. You just don’t want to accept it – I am genuinely very sorry.”

So it’s not looking good for Jac. Is there anyone who can help her?

Can Elliot save Jac’s life? (Credit: BBC)

Can Elliot save Jac?

However, it’s not only Jac who doesn’t want to accept it, but Fletch too.

He made a call to Elliot Hope, who Jac hadn’t wanted to contact because she knew he’d never forgive himself if she died under his care.

Elliot arrived and promised to look at the scans, insisting he would “go to the end of the earth for her if he could.”

Although he seemed pretty sure it couldn’t be done, he then hit upon an idea.

He plans to reduce Jac’s body temperature to slow down the heart before they attempt to remove the tumour.

Sacha is fully against the plan, and in an impassioned plea to Fletch he begged him to let Jac spend her final days with her family.

“She will leave those things unsaid, she will miss out on the only solace there is,” he said.

It is clear Fletch is now having doubts, however, Jac is resolute the operation will go ahead.

Max and Elliot convinced hospital CEO Henrik Hanssen it was worth a shot and he agreed not to stand in their way.

So it’s all hands in the operating theatre, but can they really save Jac?

Or will the final episode be her funeral?

Will Henrik get a happy ending? (Credit: BBC)

What happens in the final episode of Holby City?

Although details are being kept under wraps, Guy Henry, who plays Henrik Hanssen has teased what’s to come.

“It’s primarily a return to the core values of the show, which were always aiming to show the core value of the NHS,” he told Digital Spy.

“It pays tribute to the proper people who work in that environment.

“I believe the overarching theme of the last episodes/months of it is a celebration of the NHS and it’s doing it very well, actually.”

He teased his character might even find happiness before adding: “How do you finish 23 years of a weekly story of these people’s lives?

“It will be quite moving and quite shocking. I think it’s spectacular in human terms as opposed to special effects and big stunts.”

Fans have been left devastated about Holby City’s final episode airing soon (Credit: BBC)

How do fans feel about Holby City being axed?

It’s fair to say fans are decidedly unimpressed at the BBC’s decision.

They have aired their frustrations on social media.

“Can’t believe the best hospital drama on TV is coming to an end. Shame on the BBC they’ve no idea what the paying public want,” one wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, another added: “Shame on the BBC for killing off Holby. Shows a lack of insight to what the licence payers want. Only decent hospital drama on TV.”

A third agreed: “I have watched Holby for over 20 years now. It is my weekly ritual, I’ve never missed an episode. I can’t believe it’s coming to an end, I feel soooo bereft.”

“How can those [bleep] at the BBC cancel this brilliance and maintain the [bleep] One Show?” someone else queried.

Read more: Sheridan Smith’s traumatic Holby role we’d all forgotten about

When does filming finish on Holby?

The show actually finished filming last year, just before Christmas.

Friday December 17 was the last day and the show’s stars shared their farewells on social media.

Davood Ghadami, who plays Eli, posted a picture in character outside of his dressing room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davood Ghadami (@therealdavood)

He captioned the post: “Tough one today. Holby City is such a wonderful place to be and I am not ready to say goodbye. I will miss all the cast and crew who I feel like I have just started to get to know.

“I will miss playing Eli who is a gift of a character to play. Thank you Holby fans. I’m sorry this brilliant show has to end.

“Lastly remember who is there for us from our first breath to our last – our beautiful NHS. Protect it with everything you have. Thank you.”

Actor David Ames, who plays Dom Copeland tweeted: “Right. Let’s do this. Final day here at Holby City. Emotions are running high but we have to pretend to save lives.”

Rosie Marcel, who plays Jac Naylor, also shared a photo of her in character as Jac.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosie Marcel (@rosiemarcelofficial)

She wrote: “Last day. I have loved playing Jac Naylor. I have loved being here for 16 years.

“Thank you everyone at Holby City and thank you for all for the beautiful fans and friends of the show.”

Want more spoilers from Holby City? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Holby City spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Holby City’s last episode will air on Tuesday March 29 at 8pm on BBC One.

Are you sad Holby City is ending? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.