Riptide on Channel 5: The ending explained after that intense finale!

Riptide came to a big conclusion with its fourth and final episode and we’ve got your ending explained for everything that happened in that intense finale!

We were all on the edge of seats as we waited to see Dan’s fate after killing both Sean and Michael… and who he would target next.

So, did Dan get away with it and did Alison survive in the end?

Here’s the Riptide ending explained that you need…

***WARNING: Spoilers ahead for ALL episodes of Riptide***

Dan (David Berry) lied about his whole identity… (Credit: Channel 5)

Riptide ending explained: What was Dan’s real identity?

We were suspicious from the start, so it’s no surprise that Dan isn’t who he said he was.

After moving into the Durrell’s home, next to Alison and Sean’s home, he assumed the identity of the home owner Daniel Durrell and pretended he lost his wife Naomi to cancer.

But in this episode, he found out the Durrells were coming home early! While he tried to keep real estate agent Jenny sweet by asking her on a date, when she realised there were photos of him in the house, he knew he had to kill her to keep her quiet.

Once poor Jenny was dead, it all escalated from there!

Knowing he would have to leave the house, Dan invited Alison on a trip to “a property he owned a few hours away”, in reality, he booked the property online, but Alison didn’t know that!

Providing Alison with wine and cheese, he convinced her to stay the night, and told her he felt like they had been brought together.

He kissed her, but Alison pushed him away and said she wasn’t ready for that yet, and she wouldn’t be for a long time.

That was when the real estate agency checked the Durrell’s home and asked Hannah who had been living in there.

Hannah called her mum and told her that Dan was NOT who he said he was.

Alison checked Dan’s wallet and found his ID. His real name is Simon Cameron, not Dan!

Time for you to get out of there, Alison!

We finally got answers to what Logan and Michael were doing together in Riptide episode 4 (Credit: Channel 5)

What were Logan and Michael doing together?

We finally found out what shady business Hannah’s boyfriend Logan and her dad, Michael, were doing together.

They were selling electronics together off the back of a truck. Michael wanted extra money to support Hannah and Logan wanted the extra cash.

Logan assured Hannah that he didn’t think Michael could be a killer, and he was right!

Once they figured out that Dan was not who he said he was and did not own the home next to Alison’s, they went to the property where Alison and Simon were to stop him from hurting anyone else.

Alison (Jo Joyner) almost didn’t make it out of Riptide alive! (Credit: Channel 5)

Riptide ending explained: Did Alison survive?

We were on the edge of our seats as all the drama came to a head!

Once Alison (Jo Joyner) knew Dan was really Simon, she knew she had to get out of there.

She went for the car before dropping her phone, but found the necklace belonging to the real estate agent named Jenny that Simon killed instead.

But then Simon caught her!

Alison began running into the nearby woods and it looked like she wouldn’t make it out alive.

Simon admitted to killing Sean and Michael for her, which led her to run from him again.

When Simon was distracted from finding Jenny’s necklace, Alison hit him over the head with a rock.

Finally fleeing, Hannah and Logan reached the property just in time as Alison and Hannah hugged.

How did Riptide end?

So, it was Simon who killed Sean Weston in the end, disguising himself as their next-door neighbour Dan Durrell.

He killed Sean and later Michael and the real estate agent Jenny all to try and get Alison, who he apparently fell in love with at first sight.

Simon told the police where to find Michael’s body, and Hannah was devastated at the loss of her father.

Hannah went to visit Simon for answers, and Alison found her. She told Dan that she pitied him because he had never felt real love, but she had, and he could never take that away from her.

Ethan and Rachel met up with them and Rachel admitted to Alison that Sean had always loved her.

The episode ended with Sean leaving 3 million dollars for Alison, plus shares from his company.

The Durrells turned up at the end and asked Alison and Hannah what had happened.

But Alison just said they don’t live there anymore as they finally got some peace…

Riptide episodes 1-4 are now available to watch on MY5.

