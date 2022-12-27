Riptide on Channel 5: Jo Joyner stars in thriller alongside Neighbours star Peter O’Brien

Jo Joyner has saved us from a terrible night of Christmas TV with new thriller Riptide on Channel 5.

The former EastEnders actress stars alongside ex Neighbours star Peter O’Brien – Shane Ramsay – in the rollercoaster ride.

Four-part series Riptide begins tonight at 9pm and continues on consecutive nights through to Friday, December 30.

If you can’t wait, episodes will also be available to watch on My5.

Sean (Peter O’Brien) and Alison (Jo Joyner) blissfully happy together. (Sean (Peter O’Brien) and Alison

So what is Riptide on Channel 5 about?

Jo Joyner plays Alison, a newlywed whose life is turned upside down when her wealthy husband Sean goes out surfing one morning and fails to come home.

Police initially believe he’s been killed in a riptide. But of course it’s not as straightforward as that!

What follows is a twisty turn-y psychological thriller, the sort Channel 5 has become known for in recent years with – such as The House Across The Street.

Alison’s life ‘becomes a cascade of one thing after another’, with her and Sean’s daughter Hannah desperate for answers.

Who else is in the cast of Riptide on Channel 5?

Aside from Jo and Peter, look out for another soap actor Ciaran Griffiths who has recently joined Coronation Street as Jacob Hay’s dad, Damon.

Ciaran Griffiths, who recently joined the Coronation Street cast, stars in the Channel 5 drama this week (Credit: ITV)

Prior to his stint in Weatherfield, he spent five years playing Micky Maguire in Shameless.In Riptide, Ciaran plays Michael Lane, Alison’s first husband.

Ramsay Street fans will also recognise actor Ben Turland, who played tragic Hendrix before being killed off shortly before the Neighbours farewell episode.

Jo Joyner says of Riptide: “I am really excited to be working with the fantastic teams at Fremantle, Channel 5 and 10 in Australia, and playing Alison.

“She is such a warm and layered character whose world is turned upside down, just when it seemed like her life was finally coming together.

“I am also thrilled to be filming in the fabulous city of Melbourne and surrounding countryside, an area that I have always wanted to explore.”

Will you be tuning into Riptide on Channel 5? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of it?