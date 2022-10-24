The House Across the Street: 4 key questions ahead of Channel 5 drama’s finale

The House Across the Street continued with episode 3 on Channel 5 tonight, and we have a lot of questions ahead of tomorrow night’s finale!

The episode saw Claudia’s obsession with the case spiral further as she was determined to prove George’s guilt.

Here are the questions we have after episode 3 of The House Across the Street.

George really does seem innocent after all… (Credit: Channel 5)

1. Is George really innocent?

It would seem so. While we expected George (Craig Parkinson) all along, it turns out that he really had nothing to do with Emily’s murder.

When Claudia found out that George was removed from his old teaching position because of the death of a teen girl, it didn’t exactly make him look innocent.

Claudia visited his old school, where a staff member told her a teenage girl named Ashleigh Lester had died.

She had a big crush on George, but when she cheated on a test and George failed her, she ended up being hit by a train.

George didn’t know if it was an accident, but he assumed that she jumped. George was then blamed for her death.

So he’s only guilty of being a strict teacher, not a murderer.

And the bike he left at the Winters wasn’t anything to do with him either. It was actually Claudia’s son Rhys who stole it.

Rhys was being paid by boys in his school to steal bikes, and Emily’s was one of the bikes he took. George was putting it back to protect Rhys.

Revelations about Rhys in The House Across the Street episode 3 were made (Credit: Channel 5)

2. The House Across the Street episode 3: Why did Simon bite Emily?

Claudia saw Joanne’s son Simon in the park, where he handed her a doll and said: “Emily can have it now.”

We didn’t get answers on why Simon had the doll, but is it possible that the young Simon had something to do with Emily’s disappearance?

He also said “tell her she can bite me back if she wants”. So why did Simon bite Emily?

Did they have some sort of argument?

His behaviour is all a bit strange. And when you mix it with his mum Joanne’s (Sara Powell) suspicious behaviour, we wonder if Simon had something to do with Emily’s disappearance and death in the Channel 5 drama.

Do you think Owen killed Emily in The House Across The Street? (Credit: Channel 5)

3. Did Owen kill Emily?

At the end of the episode, seemingly out of nowhere, Owen was arrested!

So, what did the police find out and most importantly of all: did Owen really kill Emily?

In the first episode, we saw him have a pretty serious breakdown in the woods. It seemed to suggest that guilt might have been eating away at Owen.

Claudia was devastated at the idea that Owen was guilty – especially since there’s been a bit of romance between the two of them – as she sobbed at the news.

The news said that Owen strongly denied the allegations, but we want to know why they think Owen is guilty!

Did they find new evidence? Or has someone gone and told the police what they know – perhaps Simon or Joanne?

We know Claudia won’t give up on finding the truth here…

4. The House Across the Street episode 3: Does Sabine know the truth?

When Claudia saw Sabine tie a plastic bag around her head in the woods earlier in the episode, we assumed the grief had gotten too much for her.

But is it possible that Sabine was attempting to kill herself out of the guilt of knowing the truth?

She might have had nothing to do with Emily’s death herself, but did she know her husband did it?

It seems like this could explain her cold demeanour through all of this, so has she known the truth about her husband this whole time?

The drama is all building up for the fourth and final episode, and we can’t wait to see how this all plays out!

The House Across The Street concludes on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 9pm on Channel 5. Episodes will also be available on My5 after airing.

