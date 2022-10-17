The House Across the Street on Channel 5: Who is in the cast of the new drama?

The House Across the Street is Channel 5’s latest crime drama – and it has a brilliant cast.

It follows a woman who becomes obsessed with the case of a missing child on her street.

So, who’s in the cast of the new Channel 5 drama, and how do you recognise everyone?

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of The House Across the Street…

Actress Shirley Henderson stars as Claudia in The House Across the Street (Credit: Channel 5)

Shirley Henderson leads the cast as Claudia

Shirley Henderson leads the cast of The House Across the Street as Claudia, the woman who becomes obsessed with missing child Emily Winters.

The 56 year old has been acting ever since 1987, and has had plenty of impressive film and TV roles since.

You might know her best as Jude, Bridget’s overbearing friend, from the Bridget Jones films.

She’s also known for playing the ghost Moaning Myrtle in the Harry Potter film franchise.

Shirley was actually 37 when she played the 14-year-old ghost who plagued the Hogwarts girls’ bathroom!

Shirley got her start in acting back in 1987, when she starred as Elizabeth Finley in Shadow of the Stone, a children’s fantasy series.

One of her first big roles was in 1996’s Trainspotting, where she played Spud’s girlfriend.

She then starred as Isobel Sutherland in the BBC series Hamish Macbeth, which was loosely based on the book series by Marion Chesney.

Other notable TV roles include that of Marie Melmotte in The Way We Live Now, villain Frances Drummond in Happy Valley, and Siobhan in The Nest.

Other film roles you might recognise Shirley from include the Matron in Wild Child, Sophie in Marie Antoinette, and Lucille Hardy in Stan & Ollie.

She recently starred in the Saoirse Ronan film See How They Run, playing Agatha Christie.

She’s soon set to star in Dune: The Sisterhood, a spin-off series of the Oscar-winning film.

Actor Craig Parkinson stars as George (Credit: Channel 5)

Craig Parkinson plays George

Craig Parkinson, 46, plays the teacher George in the cast of The House Across the Street.

George is a newcomer to the area.

Actor Craig is probably best known as DI Matthew Cottan – aka The Caddy – from Line of Duty.

His character was one of the main suspects to be ‘H’, and viewers were horrified when he murdered Lindsay Denton!

Cottan was shot dead at the end of series three.

Craig is also known as Dougie Raworth from Indian Summers.

One of his early roles was as Spinky Sutherland in the BBC comedy drama Outlaws in 2004 – not to be confused with the recent hit The Outlaws.

You might also recognise him as Shaun from Channel 4’s Misfits.

Craig played one of the gang’s probation officers.

He also played Keith Sullivan alongside Mark Strong in Sky’s Temple.

He recently played The Grand Serpent in the Flux episodes of Doctor Who.

Craig also starred as landlord James in BBC’s Everything I Know About Love,

He recently starred as DS Norman Potting in ITV’s Grace, and has had recent guest appearances in Hullraisers, Vera, and Sandylands.

He’s next set to star as DCI Burton in the upcoming series Mrs Sindu Investigates, starring Meera Syal.

Ian Lloyd Anderson as Owen (Credit: Channel 5)

The House Across the Street cast: Ian Lloyd Anderson stars as Owen

Ian Lloyd Anderson, 35, stars as Owen in The House Across the Street.

Owen is Emily’s distraught father.

He’s probably best known for starring in Acorn TV’s Magpie Murders, where he plays the writer Brent.

He’s also known for Love/Hate, an Irish series he starred in alongside Umbrella Academy‘s Robert Sheenan.

Ian starred as Naad, one of the Icelandic settlers, in the sixth series of Vikings.

He starred in Acorn TV original series, Blood, where he played Paul Crowley alongside Adrian Dunbar.

He recently played Fred Wilson in the western That Dirty Black Bag, and Niall Kilduff in the Britbox original series Redemption.

Lisa Dwyer Hogg stars as Sabine Winters (Credit: Channel 5)

Lisa Dwyer Hogg is Sabine in The House Across the Street

Actress Lisa Dwyer Hogg plays Sabine, Emily’s mother, in The House Across the Street.

You’ll probably recognise her as Marion Kay from The Fall.

Marion was the sister of Paul Spector’s third victim, Sarah Kay.

You might also recognise her from Acorn TV‘s Acceptable Risk, where she played Nuala Mulvaney.

She starred in the 2007 film Across the Universe.

Lisa has also had small roles in Skint, Silent Witness, Holby City, and The Royal.

Sara Powell plays Joan (Credit: Channel 5)

Sara Powell plays Joanne

Actress Sara Powell stars in The House Across The Street cast as neighbour Joanne.

You might recognise her as Rachel Barker from the Casualty spin-off Holby Blue.

Sara is also known for her role in the Jo Brand comedy series Damned.

She played Cass in the Channel 4 sitcom.

Sara starred as Pat Gallan in the Stephen Graham series Little Boy Blue, Sally Reid in London’s Burning back in 1993, and has had small roles in Unforgotten, Ghosts, Doctor Who, and Murder in Provence.

The cast of The House Across the Street include Ian Lloyd Anderson, Lisa Dwyer Hogg, Shirley Henderson), Craig Parkinson, and Sara Powell (Credit: Channel 5)

Who else is in the cast of The House Across the Street?

Out of Innocence star Ronan Leahy plays Dave.

John Nayagam aka Hari Prasad from Emmerdale plays Dr Rajesh.

River City actress Niamh McCann plays Annette.

Luke Griffin from Netflix‘s 1983 plays Leon.

Caleb Wilson stars as Claudia’s son Rhys.

Calum Jess portrays Emily’s brother Dean, while Myah Mason portrays victim Emily.

The House Across the Street begins on Monday October 17 2022 at 9pm on Channel 5. Episodes will also be available on My5 after airing.

So, what do you think of this cast? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.