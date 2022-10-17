The House Across the Street episode 1: 5 burning questions we have after watching C5 drama

The House Across the Street has landed on Channel 5, and we’ve got a load of questions after watching episode 1!

The Channel 5 mini-series follows a local single mother named Claudia, who becomes obsessed with the disappearance of a young girl.

Here are ALL the questions we’ve got after the eerie episode 1 of The House Across the Street…

***Warning: contains spoilers from episode 1 of The House Across the Street***

We need to find out what really happened to Emily… (Credit: Channel 5)

The House Across the Street episode 1: How did Emily go missing?

We only saw Emily’s disappearance from Claudia’s (Shirley Henderson) perspective, so now we’re left wondering exactly how Emily went missing.

We know she disappeared from the playground, and that she was on her own…

But everyone seemed to think this was normal and it was a safe area.

Emily obviously never returned home, so how did she go missing!

Did someone take her? Or did she get lost?

Is her life in danger?

One of the helpers on the search said all the kids go down to the playground together, so surely one of them must know something about what happened to Emily?

The House Across the Street: Is Owen a suspect? (Credit: Channel 5)

Are Emily’s parents hiding something?

Could Emily’s parents themselves be suspects?

Obviously, her parents are going to be distraught about their daughter going missing, but some of their behaviour seems a little odd.

We saw Emily’s mother, Sabine, breaking jam jars in the supermarket…

And while it doesn’t mean she had anything to do with her disappearance, it’s certainly very strange behaviour.

We later saw Emily’s father, Owen, breaking down near the woods where his daughter was last seen.

He had drunk himself into a state while he sobbed in Claudia’s arms, and it seemed like he already knew his daughter wasn’t coming home.

So, could it be true?

Could Emily’s parents really have something to do with her disappearance? It seems like that might be the case after The House Across the Street episode 1.

Do you think George could be a suspect?

Is George hiding something?

The new night class teacher George (Craig Parkinson) seemed pretty friendly when Claudia first met him, but some of his behaviour around Emily seemed a little odd.

When Claudia handed him a leaflet for Emily’s vigil, he seemed very off – he took the leaflet and ran off!

The fact that he was drinking from a flask in the playpark that Emily went missing from also doesn’t bode well.

When Claudia found the distraught Owen in the woods and took him home, George seemed very panicked and impatient.

He didn’t want to be in the Winters home at all.

Maybe he was just trying to be respectful but, when Owen clearly needed some help, he left Claudia to deal with it.

We think George might be hiding something, and we can’t wait to find out more about him…

What did you think about episode 1 of The House Across the Street? (Credit: Channel 5)

The House Across the Street episode 1: Is Joanne a suspect?

Joanne is arguably just as obsessed with the case as Claudia is…

She’s organised searches, printed posters and set up a website for Emily – but could this all be out of guilt?

She told Claudia that she didn’t think Joanne would come back alive and that they’d be searching for a body.

We think that’s pretty odd behaviour for someone whose setting up search parties for a missing little girl.

She also seemed to discourage Claudia from holding a vigil for Emily – but she couldn’t really give a clear answer why.

Joanne also mentioned that her son Simon knew Emily and that they were close.

Could he know how Emily went missing, and would Joanne be willing to hide that?

And while owning a shed full of creepy dolls definitely isn’t illegal, it’s got to be a bit of a red flag, no?

Claudia spotted a little girl’s dress on Joanne’s washing line, and Joanne said it belonged to one of the dolls, but did it really?

We think Joanne is definitely someone to keep an eye on…

Is Emily dead? Who killed her?

At the end of The House Across the Street episode 1, we saw the police arrive at the Winters’ home looking somber.

It seemed like they were telling Owen and Sabine that they had found Emily’s body.

If so, how did she die? Was she murdered?

And if she was, then by who?

We’ve got plenty of pretty odd-acting suspects, so it’s hard to tell at this stage who is the guilty party.

It seems like Claudia’s obsession with the case won’t end here – will she be the one who figures out what really happened to Emily?

We can’t wait for answers from this new drama!

The House Across the Street begins on Monday October 17 2022 at 9pm on Channel 5. Episodes will also be available on My5 after airing.

