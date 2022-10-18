The House Across the Street episode 2: The 5 questions we have after Channel 5 drama

The House Across the Street continued with episode 2 tonight, and we were left with more questions than answers in the Emily Winters case!

In the latest episode, Claudia couldn’t control her obsession with Emily Winters’ disappearance…

And the self-appointed neighbourhood watch continued to suspect pretty much everyone around her (as did we!).

Here are all the questions we’ve got after watching episode 2 of The House Across the Street…

***Warning: spoilers from episode 2 of The House Across the Street ahead***

What is wrong with Rhys?! (Credit: Channel 5)

What wrong with Claudia’s son Rhys?

With Claudia (Shirley Henderson) pretty much becoming a full-on detective in the Emily Winters’ case, it’s no wonder that her son Rhys feels a little neglected.

But he’s been acting VERY strange – what with showing up at home with bruises on his face and literally BITING Claudia.

He had some unexplained cash in his pocket, too, and seemed to snap at Claudia for every little thing.

So what is up with him? Did he know Emily and is upset about what happened to her?

Claudia suggested that maybe George did this to him…

And with all of George’s other suspicious behaviour, it could be possible…?

At the end of the episode, Rhys asked to permanently move in with his dad and he seemed a little happier there.

Maybe Rhys really is just unnerved by Claudia’s obsession with Emily Winters, or is there something more sinister going on here?

The House Across the Street episode 2: Why did George have Emily’s bike?

Speaking of George’s suspicious behaviour, WHY did he have Emily’s bike?

It was one of the main things missing from when Emily disappeared, and we can’t work out why George (Craig Parkinson) would have had it!

It’s no real wonder that George leaving the bike at the Winters’ home led Claudia to question if he was guilty of murdering Emily.

It doesn’t exactly make him look innocent!

George has spoken about his daughters before, but we are yet to meet them.

Even if one of his daughters knew Emily and she somehow left her bike with him, why wouldn’t he just call the police or explain the situation?

It all seems a bit strange and we really want to know the truth behind why he had the bike!

Things aren’t looking good for George… (Credit: Channel 5)

Did George write the creepy card?

While we definitely know George was guilty of returning Emily’s missing bike, we can’t be sure that he wrote the creepy card that was left outside the Winters’ home.

The card, signed only with a singular ‘G’, had a note to “beautiful Emily” written on it.

The message inside read: “I wish I could’ve held on to you.”

Admittedly, quite creepy.

George is the only character we’ve met so far with the letter G in his name, so it isn’t looking good for him.

When Claudia went to George’s classroom and realised that he wrote his G’s the exact same way as the card, we don’t blame her for assuming his guilt!

Unless someone is trying to frame George, it’s looking like he might be the one who killed Emily – smells like a red herring to us this early on in the series, though!

Does Claudia have enough to take George down? (Credit: Channel 5)

The House Across the Street episode 2: Will the police arrest George?

At the end of the episode, Claudia went to the Winters’ home with the card and told them that George left the bicycle at their home.

The Winters agreed that they would take the information to the police as Owen thanked Claudia.

But will the police have enough to arrest George?

Anyone could’ve written the card, and there needs to be good enough evidence that he left the bike too.

But, if the police don’t arrest George, how much further will Claudia take this?

Knowing her, we don’t think she’ll step back and let the police do their jobs…

But could she put herself in danger if she threatens George with what she knows?

It’s going to be tense while we wait to find out…

Who is Imogen and what does she know about Emily’s disappearance?

Since the first episode, this little girl named Imogen keeps popping up!

She was ill in the first episode and, as school nurse, Claudia looked after her.

At that time, Claudia spotted some bruises on Imogen’s arm.

In episode 2 of the Channel 5 drama, Claudia went to Imogen and Emily’s classroom and saw a pretty disturbing painting that Imogen had made.

It featured two little girls crying in a dark woodland area, eerily similar to where Emily was last seen.

Does Imogen know anything that could reveal Emily’s attacker?

When Claudia visited Imogen’s home, her mother was understandably having none of it.

But, we’re sure that Imogen will pop up again, and we hope she can give some answers on who the real culprit is!

We suspect she might hold the key to the whole mystery…

The House Across the Street continues on Monday October 24 2022 at 9pm on Channel 5. Episodes will also be available on My5 after airing.

