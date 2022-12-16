Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street sees a new face join the Cobbles – as Jacob is unexpectedly greeted by a figure from the past – one Damon Hay.

As Jacob brushes off Damon’s call, it’s clear he wants nothing to do with this mystery figure.

But who is Damon, and what does he want from Jacob?

And who is Ciarán Griffiths, and where might viewers have seen this familiar face before?

Jacob is not happy to see the re-appearance of dad Damon (Credit: ITV)

Who is Damon Hay?

Viewers are set to learn that Damon is Jacob Hay‘s estranged father.

At present, little is known about Damon, nor the details of his relationship to Jacob.

Jacob arrived on the Street after dealing drugs for villain Harvey Gaskell.

However, Jacob has since reformed, and taken on a job at Underworld.

He is dating Amy Barlow, and lives in a flat with her and friends Summer Spellman and Aaron Sandford.

But the arrival of his father on the street is sure to cause tension between Jacob, Amy and his mates.

What does Damon want?

And why is Jacob so insistent on not talking to his dad?

Damon is played by actor Ciarán Griffiths (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Damon on Coronation Street?

Damon is played by actor Ciarán Griffiths.

Speaking about joining the soap, Ciarán said: “I’m happy to be back in Manchester to see my family and friends after being away in Australia for the last three years. The city has changed so much!

He continued: “And what a better way to tie it in with a stint on the cobbles? I watched Corrie as a kid and it’s great to be back with some old friends – both cast and crew.

“I’m loving having the opportunity to work with some quality Northern actors whose work I have long admired, particularly on such a complex character like Damon.”

Jacob wants nothing to do with his estranged dad (Credit: ITV)

What does Damon want?

Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod said: “Having Ciarán on board is so exciting and especially because the character he is playing is so interesting.

“Damon is charming and likeable on the surface, but we will soon see he is much more complicated than that as he goes on to have an explosive impact, both in Jacob’s life and beyond.”

Damon spells trouble for Jacob (Credit: ITV)

What has Ciarán Griffiths been in before?

This is not Ciarán’s first time on the show – he appeared in Coronation Street in 2000, playing Dean Sykes.

Dean, brother of Mike Baldwin’s wife Linda was shot and killed by police during an armed robbery gone wrong.

Away from the cobbles, Ciarán is perhaps best known for playing the character Micky McGuire in Shameless, from 2007 until 2012.

Ciarán also appeared as Dylan Hodge in Waterloo Road, and has also appeared in Emmerdale, EastEnders, Holby City, The Bay, Vera, Casualty, The Bill and Moving On.

His arrival on Coronation Street as Damon is set to shake things up for Jacob and the other Weatherfield residents.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

