Riptide on Channel 5: All the questions we need answered after THAT penultimate episode

Riptide continued on Channel 5 with episode 3 tonight (December 29) and had even more twists than we could have imagined!

As Alison waited for answers on Sean’s murder, we learned that Dan was not the friendly neighbour that he seemed.

Here are all the questions we have ahead of tomorrow night’s final episode of Riptide…

We learnt a lot about Dan, played by David Berry, in this episode (Credit: Channel 5)

Riptide episode 3: Has Dan done this before?

At the start of the episode, we found out that Alison and Sean’s neighbour Dan was not at all who he said he was.

Fans first noticed that Dan might be lying when he had no photos together with the wife he claimed he lost to cancer.

His involvement with Alison always seemed odd, but now we know he stalked her. He moved into next door after he found out the house would be empty from working there.

He then met Alison (Jo Joyner) and Sean, and killed Sean to have Alison for himself.

And it’s not the first time he’s done it!

A woman approached Dan in the episode and said it was just “too soon” after her husband died for them to be together.

Did Dan kill her husband too?!

Let’s hope, this time, Dan doesn’t get away with it!

Michael was attacked by Dan in Riptide episode 3! (Credit: Channel 5)

Will Michael make it out alive?

It’s unlikely – but is there any chance Michael might make it out alive?

Dan had hit him with a crowbar and had put him in a bag, so it was unlikely that he was still alive.

Dan is now going to make Michael like he’s on the run and guilty for Sean’s murder, which will be devastating for Alison and Hannah.

It’s a very small chance – but we’re hoping there’s a twist where Michael might still turn up!

It seems like Hannah might be Dan’s next victim after Riptide episode 3… (Credit: Channel 5)

Who will Dan turn against next?

With proof of Dan’s violent past and his turn against Michael, it’s clear that he will hurt anyone who gets in the way of him and Alison.

Dan was clearly annoyed with Hannah when she told him to give them some space – so could Hannah be Dan’s next victim?

Hannah will be unlikely to accept that her dad just ran away too, and that might cause some problems for Dan if she realises he’s involved.

Hopefully, Hannah will make it out alive.

Riptide on Channel 5: Will Logan go down for Sean’s murder?

With Dan not on the police’s radar, and Michael nowhere to be found, will the police pin Logan for Sean’s murder?

We still don’t really know what Micheal and Logan were doing together, but it sounded like shady business which won’t look good for Logan.

If Logan does get the blame for Sean’s murder, will Dan get off free?

We can’t wait to see how this all ends tomorrow night!

Riptide concludes on Friday December 30 at 9pm with episode 4 on Channel 5.

