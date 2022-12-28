Riptide on Channel 5: All the fan theories on who killed Sean Weston

Riptide hit Channel 5 with a LOT of drama following the murder of Sean Weston, and fans have already got plenty of theories on who did it.

In the new Jo Joyner drama, Alison’s husband set off for a surf on the beach only to never be seen again.

But who is responsible for Sean’s death? There is definitely no shortage of suspects!

Fans already have plenty of theories on who did it and why after watching the first episode and we’ve got all the theories here…

Rachel – played by actress Ally Fowler – is at the top of the suspect list for fans (Credit: Channel 5)

Riptide theories: Fans think Rachel killed Sean…

At the end of the first episode of Riptide, we saw someone burying Sean’s body on the beach – but the figure could’ve been anyone.

But fans are already suspicious that Sean’s ex-wife Rachel was the one who killed her ex-husband.

Rachel and Sean clearly left things on bad terms when Sean left her for Alison.

In their last interaction, Sean screamed at Rachel and told her to get out of his life and stop trying to ruin it.

This is definitely a cause for motive for Rachel!

He also cursed his ex-wife out to Alison, so there was clearly a lot of anger between the pair. Could this have led to a big fallout between the exes that ended with Sean’s murder?

We saw Rachel drive by Hannah in her car not long after Sean went missing, so she was definitely around when he was killed.

And fans seem to think so! One viewer tweeted: “Maybe it was his ex-wife. Everyone else seems a tad too obvious.”

Ethan had an argument with his father just before he went missing… (Credit: Channel 5)

Ethan is another suspect on the list

Sean’s son Ethan is another obvious suspect on the list!

Ethan had a lot of resentment towards his father for leaving his mother for Alison.

He repeatedly told his father that he thought Alison was a “gold-digger” and was angry at him for not having a financial agreement with Alison.

We saw Ethan disturbed by a flashback where he and Sean had an argument on the beach. Sean even mentioned changing his will over the whole fight!

Could this have driven Ethan to kill Sean? It’s definitely high on the list of possibilities!

One fan tweeted that Ethan “is definitely the top suspect” with another declaring he is “the prime suspect”.

Ethan was understandably emotional at his father’s memorial service, but was this out of grief… or guilt?

Ethan’s boyfriend Jesse is another likely suspect! (Credit: Channel 5)

Riptide theories: Could Ethan’s boyfriend Jesse be responsible?

Another fan theory about the Channel 5 drama involves Ethan’s boyfriend Jesse – did he kill Sean to get revenge for his boyfriend?

Well, fans seem to think so! One tweeted: “Calling the most unlikely suspect…Ethan’s boyfriend wants to make sure they get the inheritance!”

While all seemed friendly between Jesse and Sean, and he was supportive to Alison at the memorial service, he definitely could’ve killed Sean for revenge for his boyfriend.

Ethan was so upset about all the drama about his father and Alison, so it’s definitely possible that Jesse killed Sean to get revenge for Ethan.

He’s definitely one to keep an eye on…

Did Alison’s ex-husband Michael kill Sean Weston?

Alison’s ex-husband Michael also has plenty of motive for killing Sean after Alison left him.

Michael has also made it pretty obvious that he isn’t over Alison, and seemed pretty jealous of neighbour Dan’s friendship with Alison.

So, did Michael kill Sean to get Alison back again? Fans have a theory that it’s definitely possible!

One viewer says “if Dan now meets a sudden end then I think we know it’s the ex!”

Another added “Is it her ex-husband? He looks a bit dodgy.”

Michael has definitely acted pretty suspicious – he quizzed the police on the odds of finding Sean’s body and turned up late to the memorial service later in the episode.

But we saw him put sandy boots into his bin, so isn’t it all a bit too obvious? Or is Michael the suspect we should all have an eye on?

Riptide theories: Fans have a lot to say about the neighbour Dan…

Riptide fans have also had a lot to say about Alison and Sean’s neighbour Dan!

He turned up at Alison and Sean’s house just before Sean was killed with a story about his wife who died of cancer.

But fans are suspicious of his story. One viewer pointed out: “All the pics of him and the wife he says died of cancer are individual. Not one of him AND her together? That to me seemed odd. Made up story?”

Another viewer agreed: “Why are there no photos of creepy neighbour and his wife actually together?”

It’s definitely strange!

Dan even told the police that Sean had been drinking the night before his surf, did he do this to clear him of any suspicion?

Dan has got pretty heavily involved in Alison’s life for a neighbour that they don’t know that well, and while the motive might not be clear, there is definitely something up with this neighbour…

Riptide continues Wednesday, December 28 at 9pm with episode 2 on Channel 5.

