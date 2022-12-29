Riptide on Channel 5: All the questions we have ahead of tonight’s episode after that killer twist

Riptide on Channel 5 continued with episode two last night (December 28) and we were left with even more questions about the murder of Sean Weston.

There is no shortage of suspects following Sean’s murder after he disappeared from the beach and was presumed dead from a riptide.

But we know there is something more suspicious than that going on!

Here are all the questions we have after episode two of Riptide…

Alison’s home had an attempted break-in Riptide episode two (Credit: Channel 5)

Riptide on Channel 5: Who tried to break into Alison’s house?

In episode two of Riptide, Alison’s front door was smashed as she assumed someone tried to break in. But who did it?

While we all could assume it was Ethan, he had an alibi, spending time with a guy that night.

He also said if he wanted her out, he would just go to the courts.

Hannah asked her dad if it was him, and if he did it to convince her to come back and live with him.

But Michael completely denied that and he also assumed it was Ethan who broke the glass.

So who did attempt the break-in and why? Could it be the neighbour, Dan, trying to control Alison?

We hope we get the answer in episode three!

Dan and Michael shared an odd moment in episode two (Credit: Channel 5)

Do Michael and Dan know each other?

There was a strange moment towards the end of the episode where neighbour Dan recognised Alison’s ex, Michael.

Alison (Jo Joyner) suggested they met at Sean’s memorial and Michael agreed.

But Dan kept staring at Michael like he knew something more about him.

So how do they really know each other?

Is it possible that Dan and Michael have some sort of linked past? Or does Dan know something about the morning of Sean’s murder that links Michael to the case?

We need to know!

Michael and Logan met up in episode two (Credit: Channel 5)

Riptide episode two: How is Hannah’s boyfriend Logan involved with Sean’s murder?

In this episode, we met Hannah’s complicated boyfriend Logan.

At first, it seemed like there was no love lost between the pair, but when Hannah told Logan that her alibi was that she was going to meet him the morning Sean went missing, Logan was visibly upset.

Hannah asked Logan where he was that morning and why he didn’t meet her, and he did NOT want to share the reason why.

In the first episode, we saw Sean angrily confront Ethan over the pictures of Hannah so did Sean confront Logan too?

Is it possible the confrontation got so bad that Logan killed Sean?!

And later in the episode, Michael and Logan met up!

Michael asked “does she know about us” but it wasn’t clear what they were doing together.

Why are they linked and could they have something to do with Sean’s murder?

We can’t wait to find out!

Read more: Riptide on Channel 5: Jo Joyner stars in thriller alongside Neighbours star Peter O’Brien

Riptide episode two: Is Dan the killer? Why did he move Sean’s body?

It almost felt too early to find out but we saw Dan move Sean’s body which likely means one thing: Dan killed Sean!

Dan’s obsession with Alison after Sean went missing did seem strange, but was it all because Dan did it?!

If Dan is the killer, it seems like he did it because he wants Alison, although we doubt that will win her over!

While we don’t know if or why Dan killed Sean, we also want to know why he moved Sean’s body.

Sean had been buried on the beach, but Dan had moved him to the boot of his car and it was unclear if he was going to move him again from there.

So will where will Sean’s body end up next? And will Alison’s suspicions grow enough to suspect Dan of killing Sean?

It looks like all the drama is going to ramp up in episode three of the Channel 5 drama, and we can’t wait to see what happens next!

Riptide continues on Thursday December 29 at 9pm with episode three on Channel 5.

What did you think of Riptide episode 2? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.