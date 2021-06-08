GMB viewers are all making the same joke about Richard Madeley – that he’s the real-life Alan Partridge.

TV legend Richard, 65, is this week’s guest co-host on the ITV breakfast show.

But his bizarre, often random comments and descriptions of news stories and the people in them have caused viewers once again to compare him to Steve Coogan’s fictional comic character.

Richard has been standing in as co-host this week (Credit: ITV)

What happened on GMB with Richard Madeley today?

Today’s edition of the show (Tuesday June 8) saw Richard clash once again with Dr Hilary Jones about the coronavirus restrictions.

After Sir Patrick Vallance and Dr Chris Whitty delivered some sobering news about the rise in cases, co-host Susanna Reid asked: “Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Valance – what did you call them Richard?”

“The Chuckle Brothers!” he replied.

After Susanna added her thoughts, Richard turned to Dr Hilary and sniffed, “You’re going to agree aren’t you?”

“I am,” the doc answered, before outlining his argument.

And it wasn’t long before viewers took to Twitter once again to make the comparison between Richard and Alan.

Alan Partridge presenting @GMB is the best this that’s happened to that show !! #GMB pic.twitter.com/pBAO6hBNKt — Mr Tea (@MrTea_Fool) June 8, 2021

Richard Madeley as Alan Partridge should definitely stay at #GMB — Lisa Dominic (@LisaDominic) June 8, 2021

#SteveCoogan Richard Madely is so channeling his inner Alan Partridge on #GMB — Peter Duncan (@peteduncan) June 8, 2021

Its too early in the morning for Alan partridge. Oh wait its Richard Madeley #gmb — CaptainSoulless (its my psn name btw) (@randomscouser85) June 8, 2021

How did viewers react?

One viewer said on the social media site: “It’s too early in the morning for Alan Partridge.

“Oh wait it’s Richard Madeley #GMB”.

Another wrote: “Richard Madeley is so channelling his inner Alan Partridge on #GMB”.

A third chortled: “Alan Partridge presenting @GMB is the best [thing] that’s happened to the show!”

Aha! Is it Richard or is it Alan? (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

However, a fourth wasn’t as jovial.

“#richardmadeley is either trying hard to whip up controversial TV to fill the reeking void left by idiotic bigot #PiersMorgan or he is a real-life Alan Partridge.

“Either way, #GMB has long overstayed its welcome and should be terminated. It’s trash TV.”

Richard clashed with Dr Hilary yesterday (Credit: ITV)

What happened between Richard and Dr Hilary yesterday?

Today’s comparisons come after Richard clashed with Dr Hilary in yesterday’s episode (Monday June 7).

Dr Hilary said that the country may have to observe social distancing and mask-wearing for a while longer.

Richard said: “But Hilary, it’s going to be months and months until the entire country is vaccinated. So we stay like this until the autumn?”

After the doc said it would be a nuisance, Richard replied: “It’s more than a nuisance!”