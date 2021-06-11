GMB have confirmed Richard Madeley will return to the host the programme next week.

The 65-year-old presenter is one of the many faces who has stepped in for Piers Morgan following his departure.

And it appears Richard has certainly impressed show bosses at ITV.

Richard Madeley will host GMB next week (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley to return to GMB

After a successful week of hosting duties, the presenter will be back on Monday (June 14).

Richard will take to the panel alongside Susanna Reid.

Confirming the news today (June 11), ITV released a dramatic trailer during an ad break.

In the American-style trailer, Richard said: “I’m unpredictable. I’m not often lost for words.”

He later added: “I really don’t like it when people don’t answer a straight question.”

The trailer then went on to show various guests, with Richard saying: “You’re not dealing with a simple question, it’s really straightforward.”

Richard joined the panel as Piers Morgan’s replacement (Credit: ITV)

It concluded with a shot of the host in the studio, where he asked viewers to “join me with Susanna [Reid] on Good Morning Britain.”

Just like former host Piers, Richard isn’t afraid to speak his mind on the show.

Earlier this week, he clashed with Dr Hilary Jones over the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The pair appeared to battle it out as they discussed the likelihood of restrictions ending on June 21.

Furthermore, Richard was criticised by some viewers after revealing he’s travelling to France with his wife Judy Finnigan this summer.

On Wednesday’s programme, he remarked: “People are starting to make decisions on the basis of their own assessments…

“I’ll give you a personal example, we’ve booked the Channel and we’re going to be driving to France at the end of July. We’re going to be going to France even though it’s on the orange list.”

In addition, Richard said: “I’ve had the double jab, Judy’s had the double jab, we will quarantine when we get back…”

And viewers have even likened him to the real-life Alan Partridge.

How did GMB viewers react?

Meanwhile, the trailer hasn’t sat well with some GMB fans.

On Twitter, one joked: “The deadbeat Richard Madeley fronting the morning show ‘join me and Susanna next week’. Susanna Reid playing second fiddle to this Alan Partridge lookalike!”

In addition, a second said: “It seems all the bosses are bothered about is Reid and whoever they pair her with next, judging by the trailer with Richard Madeley.”

Richard’s extended appearance has divided viewers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another added: “If you make Richard Madeley a permanent presenter, I am permanently tuning out.

“He takes over everything and dismisses what guests say portraying his own opinions as fact. It’s all populist instead of fact based and informative.”

However, others appear to love Richard on the show.

One commented: “Brilliant having Richard Madeley on it’s much better. He questions without being so aggressive! Well done.”

A second shared: “Richard’s a good replacement… He’s got fire in his heart like Piers had and he demands answers.”

“I think he’s good. He’s a proper journalist and has been in the TV industry for years,” another wrote, adding: “He asks the right questions. Even if he doesn’t get the job, I hope we see him more often.”

