As Piers Morgan interviews Keir Starmer tonight on his hit Piers Morgan’s Life Stories series, we take a look back at past celebrities to be featured on the show.

So was Rolf Harris really interviewed? And what about Piers‘ ‘frenemies’ Alan Sugar and Simon Cowell?

We answer these questions below and more…

Who appeared in series one of Piers Morgan’s Life stories?

The first series of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories aired in 2009.

Sharon Osbourne was the first celebrity to be interviewed.

Additional celebs were as follows: Richard Branson, Katie Price, Sheila Hancock, Ulrika Jonsson and Richard Madeley.

Who was on series two of Life Stories?

Series two of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories aired from October 2009.

The following public figures were interviewed: Cilla Black, Boris Becker, Katherine Jenkins, Dannii Minogue, Ronnie Corbett and Vinnie Jones.

Was Simon Cowell on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories?

Yes, Piers’ ‘frenemy’ Simon Cowell starred in series three episode two of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

This series launched in February 2010.

It also featured Gordon Brown, Kym Marsh, Bruce Forsyth, Joan Collins, Geri Horner and Michael Winner.

When was series four of Life Stories on?

Series four launched in October 2010 with Barbara Windsor kicking off the new series.

Russell Watson, Cheryl Cole, Rod Stewart, Susan Boyle, Kelly Osbourne and Elton John also featured.

Who was in series five?

Series five began in April 2011, with Russell Brand being the first star interviewed.

Additional episodes featured the likes of Patsy Palmer, Anne Widdecombe, David Hasselhoff, John Prescott and Des O’Connor.

Who was interviewed on series six?

Airing from October 2011, in this seriesJames Corden was the first celeb to be interviewed by Piers.

He was then followed by Rolf Harris, Paul Gascogne, Peter Andre and Donny Osmond.

Who was on series 7?

Series 7 kicked off in April 2012 with William Roache.

Frank Bruno, Carol Vorderman, Jason Donovan, Dennis Waterman, Lulu and Jimmy Tarbuck then followed.

Series 8 of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories

The following celebs were interviewed on series eight: Roger Moore, Kelly Holmes, Denise Welch, Ronan Keating, Felicity Kendal and Burt Reynolds.

Series 9 of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories

Airing from February 2013 Piers interviewed these celebrities: Esther Rantzen, Lorraine Kelly, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Bruno Tonioli, Britt Ekland and Karren Brady.

When was series 10 on?

Series 10 launched in September 2013.

Julie Goodyear, Gloria Hunniford, Brian Blessed, Julian Clary, Pete Waterman and Pete Flatley were interviewed.

When was June Brown on Life Stories?

June Brown, who plays EastEnders legend Dot Cotton, was on series 11 of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

Additional celebs featured on this series were: Mary Berry, Neil Morrissey, Beverley Callard, Martin Kemp, Tony Blackburn and Ian Botham.

How many episodes were in series 12?

Series 12 featured just three episodes and three celebrities.

Piers interviewed Alesha Dixon, Freddie Flintoff and Bear Grylls.

When was series 13 on?

Series 13 of Life Stories aired in 2015.

Piers sat down with Lionel Richie, Mo Farah, John Lydon, Warwick Davies, Raquel Welch and Timothy West.

Was Nigel Farage on Life Stories?

Yep the former UKIP leader was on series 14 of Life Stories.

This series also featured interviews with Nigel Havers, Boy George and Barry Gibb.

When was Jim Davidson on Life Stories?

Jim Davidson was on episode 4 of series 15 of Life Stories in 2018.

This series also included interviews with Caitlyn Jenner, Kim Cattrall and Pamela Anderson.

Was Alan Sugar on Life Stories?

Despite Alan Sugar and Piers Morgan being apparent Twitter enemies, Alan did sit down with Piers for an episode of Life Stories.

He featured in series 16 along with Mel B, Michael Parkinson, Michael Barrymore and Harry Redknapp.

When was Sir Captain Tom Moore on Life Stories?

The late Sir Captain Tom Moore was interviewed by Piers Morgan in September 2020.

Earlier that same month Piers also interviewed Vinnie Jones once again.

When was Cliff Richard interviewed by Piers Morgan?

Sir Cliff was on Life Stories in October 2020. This was a one-off episode for series 18.

Who is on series 19 of Life Stories?

Gemma Collins, Chris Eubank, Trisha Goddard, Rupert Everett and Coleen Nolan are all on series 19.

When is Keir Starmer on Life Stories?

Keir Starmer will be interviewed by Piers Morgan on his Life Stories series on Tuesday June 1, 2021.

The episode will air at 9.30 pm.

It will be available to stream on ITV Player shortly after it airs.



Where to watch old episodes of Life Stories

Only the latest Piers Morgan’s Life Stories are available to stream on ITV Hub as of now.

Unfortunately, they’re not available to stream on Netflix either.

Or even to purchase on Amazon Prime. A few devoted fans have uploaded old clips to YouTube – but that’s really all that’s out there at the moment.

