GMB host Adil Ray has divided viewers with his interviewing approach today.

The presenter co-hosted Tuesday’s programme (June 1) alongside Ranvir Singh.

However, during a discussion about Boris Johnson, Adil didn’t hold back when discussing the prime minister’s lack of TV interviews during the pandemic.

Some viewers accused Adil of ‘being like Piers Morgan’ (Credit: ITV)

What did Adil Ray say on GMB?

Speaking to MP Paul Scully, Adil said: “You know full well it’s very different doing a press conference when journalists have controlled questions.

“It’s very different than appearing on the BBC, or Sky, or even here and being asked questions for an interview that’ll last 10 minutes.

“You know full well that is very very different.”

Others loved Adil’s approach (Credit: ITV)

He added: “If you were prime minister, would you be sat here or would you be avoiding cameras too?”

As Mr Scully started talking, Adil interrupted him.

Viewers weren’t happy on Twitter, and said he appeared to be shouting.

One person said: “I really can’t be bothered watching @GMB with Adil shouting like he Piers #GMB.”

Another wrote: “For heavens sake stop being so rude Adil Ray.

What did viewers say?

“You’re no Piers Morgan although you’re trying to be. You’re not giving Paul Scully a chance to reply. RUDE….”

One added: “Since when did Adil Ray turn into Piers Morgan? Shouting a lot!”

However, others loved Adil’s approach on GMB.

One tweeted: “@adilray needs to be given a permanent position on @GMB. He’s respectful and robust in his questioning. Refreshing.”

Another wrote: “I think @adilray should be given the permanent role @GMB. Sharp and inquisitive. Holds people to account.”

Piers quit Good Morning Britain in March (Credit: GMB)

When did Piers leave GMB?

Piers quit the ITV daytime show back in March after a backlash over his criticism of Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview.

Thousands complained to Ofcom after Piers said he “didn’t believe a word” Meghan said.

