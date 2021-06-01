Adil Ray on GMB
GMB: Adil Ray divides viewers after heated interview with MP

Some accused him of 'turning into Piers Morgan'

By Rebecca Carter

GMB host Adil Ray has divided viewers with his interviewing approach today.

The presenter co-hosted Tuesday’s programme (June 1) alongside Ranvir Singh.

However, during a discussion about Boris Johnson, Adil didn’t hold back when discussing the prime minister’s lack of TV interviews during the pandemic.

Adil Ray on GMB: presenter accused of 'being like' Piers Morgan
Some viewers accused Adil of ‘being like Piers Morgan’ (Credit: ITV)

What did Adil Ray say on GMB?

Speaking to MP Paul Scully, Adil said: “You know full well it’s very different doing a press conference when journalists have controlled questions.

Read more: GMB: Piers Morgan ‘makes appearance’ on show as Life Stories episode promoted

“It’s very different than appearing on the BBC, or Sky, or even here and being asked questions for an interview that’ll last 10 minutes.

“You know full well that is very very different.”

Adil Ray and Ranvir Singh on GMB
Others loved Adil’s approach (Credit: ITV)

He added: “If you were prime minister, would you be sat here or would you be avoiding cameras too?”

As Mr Scully started talking, Adil interrupted him.

Viewers weren’t happy on Twitter, and said he appeared to be shouting.

One person said: “I really can’t be bothered watching @GMB with Adil shouting like he Piers #GMB.”

Another wrote: “For heavens sake stop being so rude Adil Ray.

What did viewers say?

“You’re no Piers Morgan although you’re trying to be. You’re not giving Paul Scully a chance to reply. RUDE….”

One added: “Since when did Adil Ray turn into Piers Morgan? Shouting a lot!”

However, others loved Adil’s approach on GMB.

One tweeted: “@adilray needs to be given a permanent position on @GMB. He’s respectful and robust in his questioning. Refreshing.”

Another wrote: “I think @adilray should be given the permanent role @GMB. Sharp and inquisitive. Holds people to account.”

piers morgan quits GMB
Piers quit Good Morning Britain in March (Credit: GMB)

When did Piers leave GMB?

Piers quit the ITV daytime show back in March after a backlash over his criticism of Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview.

Read more: GMB today: Adil Ray slammed for ‘disgraceful’ comment to alcoholic Paul Gascoigne

Thousands complained to Ofcom after Piers said he “didn’t believe a word” Meghan said.

Do you like Adil hosting GMB? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us. 

