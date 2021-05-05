GMB viewers watched in horror today as Adil Ray made a joke during an interview with Paul Gascoigne.

The former football hero appeared on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday.

He was there to talk about his time on the Italian version of I’m A Celebrity.

Gazza appeared on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

What did Adil Ray say on GMB today?

During the interview, Adil shared that he was impressed with Gazza’s language skills.

However, when doing so he made a remark that didn’t sit well with viewers.

“Gazza it’s amazing though, you spent how many years – you were at Lazio three seasons, three years and I’m guessing that’s where you picked it up and to hold onto,” he said.

“That was quite some time ago and you’ve had a few tipples since then as well so to keep that in you is really impressive.”

Gazza’s battle with alcoholism has been famously documented over the years, and the star has been in and out of rehab.

Viewers jumped to Gazza’s defence (Credit: ITV)

What did GMB viewers say?

Viewers rushed to social media to share their concern about Adil’s remark.

“Why is it acceptable for the presenter to say ‘you’ve had a few tipples’ to someone who has publicly battled alcoholism for 30 years?” said one viewer. “Aren’t we supposed to be stopping this kind of thing?”

“Would you have made a similar joke about someone with dementia remembering a second language? The disease of alcoholism nearly killed the man,” ranted a second viewer.

Very rude of Adil to mock Paul who has been fighting alcoholism for years! #GMB — Dawn Carmichael (@DawnxCarmichael) May 5, 2021

Meanwhile, a third added: “How fantastic to see Gazza looking and sounding so well. Lovely to see. As alcoholism is an illness. How dare Adil Ray.

“Try and belittle him slipping a below the belt jibe about having a few ripples since then! It’s a life long battle. Disgraceful ITV have such high standards.”

Despite viewers anger, Gazza didn’t react to Adil’s joke and instead just carried on the interview as if nothing had occurred.

He’d obviously observed there was no malice intended.