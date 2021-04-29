Prince William shared some kind words with Kate Garraway after her husband was hospitalised.

The GMB star’s partner, Derek Draper, spent a year in the ICU after contracting Covid-19.

During last year’s Pride of Britain Awards, Kate says she briefly spoke with Prince William and Kate Middleton about her situation.

She recalled that William was able to relate to the struggle she was facing at the time, especially with her children.

Kate had an encounter with Prince William (Credit: ITV)

Prince William shared kind words with Kate

Kate’s kids, Darcey, 15, and Billy, 11, had been missing their father for months. When William was 15, he lost his mother, Princess Diana.

“They were lovely, I always thought it was very touching how they even know about things that had been happening in my family,” Kate said on GMB.

“They related very much to the children, and what it was like for them to have a father that was absent.

“Of course, William knows all about what it’s like to have a parent not there,” she added.

Thankfully, Kate’s husband has since woken up and returned to his family home.

However, he was in placed in an induced coma and in ICU for a year. At the time, there was concern he may not pull through.

Prince William empathised with Kate (Credit: SplashNews)

How is Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper now?

Despite being home, Derek’s troubles are far from over.

Kate recently revealed that her husband is still struggling to speak.

She appeared on Zoe Ball’s breakfast radio show yesterday (Wednesday April 28) to give fans an update.

“He isn’t really able to speak at the moment so he can’t tell him off, I have to be the bad guy!” she began.

“They’re beside themselves to have him home and are my heroes. They know instinctively how to talk to him but not ask too much from him.

She added: “In a way that grown-ups want to see the old Derek, they have an instinct, there is a lot of love there.”

