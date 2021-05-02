TV presenter Kate Garraway has opened up as she remains hopeful for husband Derek to continue improving.

Derek caught coronavirus last year and had to be medically induced into a coma. He is now recovering at home, but still struggles with the effects of the virus.

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate says there are already clear signs of progress.

What has Kate Garraway said about husband Derek?

In a recent interview, Kate told Times Radio that she accepts Derek probably won’t be exactly the same person again but there is still real hope for the future.

She said: “It’s just a whole new chapter that we’re starting on now, which is him at home and seeing how he can recover, seeing how he can recover and where he can go.

“He is definitely still Derek. I believe he will improve.

I realised you have to let the joy in

She added: “I think we’ve all been changed by what we’ve been through actually. The whole country has been changed by what we’ve been through.”

Later, she continued: “At first I was tormented when I saw the children doing something lovely, thinking ‘Derek is going to miss out on this’.

“But then I realised you have to let the joy in. That’s what he would want and that’s what people around you deserve.”

When did Derek return home?

It’s been a long battle for Kate to get her husband Derek home with her family in London.

Derek was finally well enough to return home in early April, and be with his wife Kate and their two children; Darcey and William. He remains one of the longest-suffering victims of coronavirus.

However, Derek requires daily medical care that Kate is unable to complete herself. As a result, carers visit their London home on a daily basis.

She said: “He needs 24/7 support. I couldn’t do it because it’s specific medical stuff.

“He is physically very changed. Everything has to be done for him. There are things he does which are miraculous.”

