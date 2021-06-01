Former GMB host Piers Morgan ‘returned’ to the show today as one of his Life Stories episodes was promoted.

The presenter sat down to chat with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in the episode which will air tonight on ITV.

On Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain, Adil Ray and Ranvir Singh discussed the show as a clip played of Sir Keir and Piers.

Piers ‘returned’ to GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan ‘returns’ to GMB

Adil said: “He’s [Sir Keir] has spoken to Piers Morgan in Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

“Piers does this very well and we know he’s had some great moments with some very interesting guests.”

In addition, he added: “There’s also a little clip from tonight’s show,” as footage played from the interview.

Adil promoted Piers Morgan’s Life Stories on GMB (Credit: ITV)

In the clip, Sir Keir discusses the moment he was told by his dad that his ill mum “wasn’t going to make it” and had to “tell the others” in his family.

He emotionally admits: “That hit me.”

Piers asks: “Was it cruel of your father to make you do that, to do it that way?”

After that, Sir Keir replies: “No. He wasn’t going to leave her side.”

Meanwhile, it comes days after Piers revealed he became “approached” about a return to the ITV programme.

Piers’ chat with Sir Keir will air tonight (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers say?

Piers said “never say never” about a return and admitted it makes him sad to see “all the hard work we did to beat the BBC in viewing numbers evaporate so fast” following his departure.

Piers quit GMB in March after facing backlash over his criticism of Meghan Markle following her Oprah interview.

In addition, he said he “didn’t believe a word” the Duchess said, after she spoke about feeling suicidal during her pregnancy with Archie and claimed she didn’t receive help from the palace.

Piers clashed with Alex on the show (Credit: ITV)

The star even stormed off the show live on air after a clash with co-star Alex Beresford.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Sun, the star said: “I have had some quite random third-party feelers put out to see if I would consider a return to the show.

“As the Americans say, they reached out — there have been approaches to test the water in the wake of their obvious ratings issues.”

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories with Keir Starmer airs on ITV, tonight, at 9:30pm.

