GMB fans are baffled after Danny Baker claimed he is taking over from Piers Morgan on the show.

Piers quit the ITV show in March following the Meghan Markle row, and so far a permanent replacement has not been announced.

But now radio DJ Danny, 63, has posted a message on Twitter saying that he will be taking the empty chair next to presenter Susanna Reid.

“The cat’s out the bag!” he wrote.

What did Danny Baker say about GMB?

“From August I will be joining @GMB as permanent host with @susannareid100- aargh! Early mornings for first time in fifteen years.

“Rest assured I WILL be holding those in power to account. And having some fun too!”

Danny added the hashtag “#CantWait”.

Fans don’t believe Danny is taking over from Piers Morgan

However, the presenter had also posted about joining Question Of Sport and the GB News team, so fans took his GMB announcement with a pinch of salt.

The cat's out the bag! from August I will be joining @GMB as permanent host with @susannareid100 – aargh! Early mornings for first time in fifteen years.

Rest assured I WILL be holding those in power to account. And having some fun too! #CantWait — Danny Baker (@prodnose) May 28, 2021

“Has your account been hacked,” asked one perplexed person, while another said: “Question of Sport, GB news and GMB? I don’t think so somehow.”

“Next you’ll be presenting the Sausage Sandwich Game on Sky Arts,” joked another.

There were some people who appeared to believe Danny’s news.

“You don’t need ‘good luck’ as you’ll be perfect for the job, but wishing you all the very best in your new life,” said one.

ED! has contacted reps for ITV for comment.

Danny has had problems on Twitter in the past

Danny has got himself into trouble on Twitter in the past.

In 2019, he was axed from BBC Radio 5 Live after posting a tweet about Meghan Markle’s son Archie that appeared to compare the baby to a chimpanzee.

The DJ shared a black-and-white image of a man and woman standing with a chimpanzee dressed in a hat, coat, trousers and shoes.

He wrote in the tweet, which has since been deleted: “Royal baby leaves hospital.”

Twitter users claimed the post was racist because of Meghan’s heritage, and Danny took it down and issued an apology.

He said: “Sorry my gag pic of the little fella in the posh outfit has whipped some up. Never occurred to me because, well, mind not diseased.

“Soon as those good enough to point out its possible connotations got in touch, down it came. And that’s it.”

