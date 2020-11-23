Piers Morgan revealed that he asked the legendary Stevie Wonder to help him propose to his wife on today’s GMB (Monday November 23).

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 55, said that he recruited the singer to produce a special video for his partner, Celia Walden.

Who knew Piers is such a romantic at heart?

Piers Morgan revealed how he proposed to his wife Celia (Credit: Zed Jameson/FameFlynet.uk.com/SplashNews.com)

What did Piers Morgan reveal on today’s GMB?

Piers began the revelation by telling viewers that it was his daughter Elise’s birthday today.

“I just want to say a very happy ninth birthday to my little girl, Elise,” he said.

“Elise, I know you’re watching. Happy birthday and we will celebrate later.

“So I hope you have a lovely day at school.”

It’s Elise’s ninth birthday today (Credit: ITV)

How did Piers propose to his wife Celia Walden?

Piers revealed that Elise was not pleased with having to miss having a party with friends because of coronavirus restrictions yesterday.

But, as Stevie Wonder’s Happy Birthday played in the background, he also told viewers the story of when he proposed to Celia.

He said: “This is for you Elise. This is Stevie Wonder, who I actually got to do a video proposal to your mother.”

Stevie is a soul legend (Credit: Andy Phillips/Cover Images)

Piers continued: “True story.

“I bumped into him in a restaurant in LA, and I got him to do a video to Celia telling her to marry me.

“Because I think she loves Stevie Wonder, I think that tipped me over the edge!”

Piers and Susanna shared throwbacks on their fifth anniversary (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on today’s GMB?

It wasn’t just Elise’s birthday today – it was also the fifth anniversary of Piers joining the show.

In special celebrations throughout the show, Piers and co-host Susanna Reid showed throwbacks of themselves to much amusement.

And of course, seeing a throwback of Susanna meant that Piers couldn’t resist a jokey dig or two.

With an image of Susanna from her BBC days, Piers said: “Here’s Susanna from 2003 before the surgery…”

He also added that Elise was not happy that the anniversary fell on her birthday because she wanted the day to be all about her.

