GMB host Charlotte Hawkins has lent her support to a new campaign that’s helping vulnerable children this Christmas.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, Charlotte revealed that, as a mum, she is “so pleased” to be involved with the BookTrust’s #JustOneBook campaign.

It aims to give “the gift of books to children who really need it this year”.

What did Charlotte say about helping kids this Christmas?

Opening up about the new campaign, Charlotte told ED!: “I grew up loving books and throughout my life I’ve loved reading and get so much from it.

“It’s really so sad to think there are children who are not looking forward to Christmas this year and their parents might not have the financial means to give them the sort of Christmas that they would want.

“I think the #JustOneBook campaign is a lovely idea. It’ll just put a smile on their faces hopefully and add a bit of magic and sparkle this Christmas.”

We’re lucky, Ella Rose has got access to lots of books, she absolutely loves reading, we read her a bedtime story every night and I see the joy that she gets from it, she gets so excited reading books.

The charity is sending out 14,250 book parcels this year to children in care, vulnerable children through their schools and for the first time via food banks.

“It’ll make a real difference to those children who are perhaps looking at a different Christmas this year than they would otherwise have,” Charlotte said, before revealing how Brits can get involved.

“People can donate just £10 which will send one book to one child. It’s something that can make such a big difference.”

‘Ella Rose loves reading’

It’s especially important for Charlotte to take part as she’s mum to adorable five-year-old daughter Ella Rose.

“We’re lucky, Ella Rose has got access to lots of books, she absolutely loves reading, we read her a bedtime story every night and I see the joy that she gets from it, she gets so excited reading books,” Charlotte commented.

“They take you to this magical world because there are some children who need a bit of escapism and need to go to an imaginary world for a little time.

“So if opening this on Christmas Day can put a smile on their face then I think it’s such a lovely thing to be able to do.”

Charlotte’s new classical music CD

It’s been a busy time for Charlotte, who’s also been curating a classical music compilation CD, Mindful Moments, inspired by her show on Classic FM.

She said: “I love listening to classical music but it’s been particularly important over the last few months. It’s really helped me at times where I’ve had a stressful time or you’re worried about things, there are certain pieces of music that I will listen to that make me feel better.

“I just thought it would be nice to put them all together on a CD and to be able to give that gift to other people. I wanted to send out a bit of a musical hug to anyone who needs it right now,” she added.

Charlotte has teamed up with the BookTrust to send books to vulnerable children this Christmas as part of its #JustOneBook Christmas appeal. For more details visit the website here.

Her new classical compilation album Mindful Moments is out on December 11.

