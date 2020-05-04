Piers Morgan tests negative for coronavirus

Piers Morgan has tested negative for coronavirus, he has told his fans.

The Good Morning Britain presenter shared the news on Twitter on Monday evening (May 4).

Piers Morgan revealed he would have a test for coronavirus yesterday (Credit: Splash)

He wrote: "UPDATE: My COVID-19 test was negative. I was advised to take the test by my doctor after developing possible coronavirus symptoms, and was entitled to do so as a Govt-designated essential worker.

"I'll be back on @GMB as soon as my doctor advises I'm OK to return to work."

Piers revealed on Sunday evening that he would be tested for the virus today after displaying a mild symptom.

He wrote: "On medical advice, and out of an abundance of caution for a mild symptom that arose in past 48hrs, I’ve had a test for COVID-19.

"I won’t be working on @GMB until I get the result back, which should be tomorrow."

Co-host Susanna Reid gave an update on Piers during GMB today. She confirmed that he would find out later if he has coronavirus.

'We send our very best wishes to you Piers and we will be on our best behaviour while you're not here.' - @susannareid100 pic.twitter.com/vTSJaPeT0i — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 4, 2020

She said: "Piers tweeted this last night if you're confused and you haven't been on Twitter.

"The test results should be back today we send our very best wishes.

"People will ask in the circumstances if there is a symptom should the rest of us be at work, but we have assured we are fine."

'A lie-in'

Dr Hilary added: "I spoke to Piers yesterday he doesn't have symptoms that are normally associated. It doesn't affect us here in the studio because we're practising strict social distancing.

Ben quipped: "Did he just want a lie in, is that it Hilary?"

And Susanna joked: "I think he just wanted to get his car cleaned."

Colleagues

Piers Morgan is not the first presenter to have been potentially impacted directly by COVID-19.

In the early days of lockdown Susanna had to miss the breakfast show and self-isolate for a fortnight after one of her sons developed a cough.

Kate Garraway is currently off GMB as husband Derek battles COVI-19 (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Kate Garraway gives supporters an update on husband Derek

Kate's crisis

Kate Garraway is currently absent from the show as her husband Derek Draper is seriously ill with coronavirus.

The father of Kate's two children is currently in a coma in intensive care.

Piers Morgan is displaying potential symptoms of coronavirus (Credit: Splash)

Piers has drawn both praise and fierce criticism of his presenting style during the pandemic.

Criticism

Some have accused the former newspaper editor of being 'bullying' in his interviews with politicians.

But other viewers have thanked him for taking the government to task over testing and personal protection equipment.

He has been at the forefront of praising key workers and paying tribute to NHS workers who have lost their lives to the killer virus.

