Piers Morgan slammed by viewers for Madeleine McCann blunder on GMB

Piers Morgan has been slammed by viewers for getting his facts wrong during a discussion about Madeleine McCann on today's GMB (Tuesday, June 9).

The programme was following up reports claiming that German prosecutors had evidence that the young girl is dead.

Piers Morgan was accused of messing up on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Piers sent his sympathies to Madeleine's parents Gerry and Kate, saying it must be a very sad day, as they had never given up that glimmer of hope she was still alive.

The 55-year-old journalist then said he had been following the case for 15 - 16 years. But many pointed out Maddie only vanished in Portugal 13 years ago.

He was called out for such an error, when he is so critical of others – such as MP Helen Whately – making mistakes and not having their facts straight.

One noted: "Did I really hear Piers say that he’s been following the Madeleine McCann story for 15-16 years? She went missing 13 years ago... so disrespectful."

Another wrote: "Big blunder this morning on GMB... you have been following the Madeleine McCann story for 16 years.

"Maddie has been missing 13 years, Piers, you obviously haven't got a clue."

A third posted: "You go on about Helen Whately not knowing her stuff, yet you have been following a case (Madeleine McCann) for 15 or 16 years that happened in 2007?"

Someone else pointed out his hypocrisy, saying: "Piers Morgan has followed that Madeleine McCann case closely for 15-16 years?

"She only vanished 13 years ago... coming from someone who insists on details being absolutely spot on."

Even a supporter of Piers warned he should do his homework, writing: "While I love how you challenge ministers perhaps you could check how you have followed the Madeleine McCann story for 15 to 16 years when she only disappeared in 2007?"

GMB spoke to Julian Reichelt, editor-in-chief of German newspaper Bild, who explained police believe they have an idea how the Madeleine may have died.

He said: "Only the suspect, in this case, will know about these details. That is why German police and authorities have been absolutely sealed.

"From what we understand they are still trying to leverage that to get the suspect, but also use it to verify with any possible lead that would come in now.

"... Anyone who may have witnessed 13 years ago, to verify if the details these witnesses may be providing actually correspond with the so-called suspect knowledge and to make sure they are really on to something.

"They have an idea of how Madeleine McCann died, how the killing was actually done, but they do not know, and that is something they frankly admit.

"And it does not seem like a tactic, they do not know where the body, for example may have been buried."

