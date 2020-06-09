GMB accused of reaching new low as Piers Morgan attacks Boris Johnson's appearance

GMB has been accused of reaching a new low after Piers Morgan attacked Prime Minister Boris Johnson's HAIR on today's show (Tuesday, June 9).

GMB host Piers Morgan tears into Boris Johnson's hair (Credit: ITV)

The Good Morning Britain host was unimpressed to see BoJo on official business yesterday with unkempt locks.

He even compared the PM's flaxen mop to the straw barnet of fictional scarecrow character Worzel Gummidge!

Boris during an official appearance in Monday, June 8 (Credit: ITV)

"What is going on with the Prime Minister's hair?", he said.

"I know it may seem very trivial, but the rest of us, our wives, our partners, people we're with, have bothered to get the scissors out and give us a little trim."

'The Boris look'

Piers then revealed that he had been told by sources that Boris struggles with very fine hair, which causes it to look scruffy.

But the TV host argued he has seen the PM ruffle his thatch to create 'the Boris look'.

I don't want the Prime Minister of this country to look like Worzel Gummidge.

He then asked why Boris' fiancee, Carries Symonds, a new mum, hadn't given him a snip.

"Having the Prime Minister coming out like Worzel Gummidge... And I was told by sources close to the Prime Minister that he hasn't seen a barber since early March, he has really fine hair and apparently brushing doesn't really tame it," he moaned.

"'It's not disrespectful, it's because hairdressers aren't open til July'. Well that's fine but someone in that house must be able to trim it.

"Carrie? Carrie Symonds? Could she do it?

"I don't want the Prime Minister of this country to look like Worzel Gummidge and I don't really buy the thin hair brushing thing."

Spot the difference? Piers compares Boris to Wurzel! (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were unimpressed that Piers had used air time to aim such a low - not to mention trivial - blow at the country's leader.

One said: "Oh for God's sake, leave Boris alone, Piers, this is sounding petty."

Bigger things to worry about

Referencing the murder of George Floyd and the pandemic, another wrote: "I can’t believe I’m watching Piers Morgan ranting about Boris Johnson’s hair being a mess on #GMB.

"There’s black people getting their necks kneeled on and 40K plus dead in the UK from coronavirus."

A third posted: "Piers Morgan (who constantly complains about breaking lockdown rules ) is now banging on that Boris hasn’t had a haircut!

"Even though hairdressers/barbers are not due to reopen for another three weeks."

'Brush your hair!'

"When you're Prime Minister of Great Britain talking about racism, brush your hair. It's just courtesy," Piers continued, unabashed.

