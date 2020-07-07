Piers Morgan says he could 'possibly' leave GMB next year ahead of summer break

Piers Morgan has said he could "possibly" leave Good Morning Britain next year.

The presenter and his co-star Susanna Reid are hosting their last week before heading off on their summer break.

The pair will present their final show on Wednesday (July 8) and will return to the programme in September.

Piers Morgan has said he could "possibly" leave Good Morning Britain next year (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid announce summer break from GMB

However, on Tuesday's show (July 7), Susanna joked contract negotiations are still "underway" for next year.

Piers said: "We have two more days left, then you'll all be glad to see the back of us. Not forever, we'll be back in September."

Susanna added: "For now! Whenever you say we're off and we're leaving…"

Piers exclaimed: "Morgan quits! Good riddance!"

The star then read out a letter from a viewer, who had done two paintings of the hosts.

Piers and Susanna will host their final show on Wednesday and will return in September (Credit: ITV)

Part of the letter read: "I thought I heard you state you were leaving at the end of the year."

Piers then said: "I'm not actually. End of next year... possibly."

Meanwhile, on Monday, Piers and Susanna announced they were taking a break.

We have two more days left, then you'll all be glad to see the back of us.

Piers revealed they will be speaking to co-star Kate Garraway on Wednesday before they leave.

Kate's husband Derek Draper has been in hospital since March after battling coronavirus.

Piers said: "We’re going to talk to Kate on Wednesday before we go off for the summer."

Piers and Susanna revealed their summer break earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

It is normal for the pair to take six weeks off in July.

Meanwhile, on today's programme, Piers slammed Boris Johnson's recent comments about care homes.

What did Piers say?

The prime minister has faced backlash for saying "too many care homes didn't really follow the procedures" during the coronavirus crisis.

Piers ranted: "Apparently that’s the care homes’ fault, says the prime minister.

"I think it’s disgusting. What you’re seeing now is the blame game starting."

'In a global pandemic, it is the government's responsibility to protect the people of this country.'@piersmorgan responds to Boris Johnson's accusations that care homes didn't follow proper procedures during the coronavirus pandemic.@susannareid100 | #GMB pic.twitter.com/ccPRSGetNn — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 7, 2020

Read more: Piers Morgan heaps rare praise on the government despite ongoing GMB boycott

He added: "Imagine how they feel in those care homes today. Absolutely shameful.

"You know who got the best care during the whole thing? Boris Johnson. He got the best care, he got the best people."

Will you miss Piers and Susanna? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave a comment to let us know.