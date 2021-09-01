In the latest Piers Morgan news, fans have begged for him to go back to GMB after officiating body Ofcom ruled that he didn’t overstep the mark.

The controversial host left Good Morning Britain earlier this year after a backlash over his constant criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

More than 50,000 people complained to Ofcom about his comments about disbelieving Meghan in her and Harry’s Oprah interview.

But now, after Ofcom ruled in favour of him, viewers want him back on screen.

The host celebrated the Ofcom ruling (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers Morgan news

Piers’ last-but-one appearance on GMB in March became the most complained about show in British TV history.

After the Duke and Duchess’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, he launched tirade after tirade against them.

He said he didn’t believe any of the claims they made in the interview.

Subsequently, the royal couple reportedly complained to the channel about Piers’ behaviour.

With Piers celebrating the outcome of the watchdog, viewers took to Twitter to plead with him to come back.

Piers was a polarising figure on GMB – but also a ratings hit (Credit: ITV)

How did fans react to the Piers Morgan news?

One fan wrote: “Yesssss. Well done Piers. If you are going to come back to GMB hurry up. I miss you.”

Another pleaded: “Please please come back Piers! The morning show is as dull as dishwater without you!”

“Well done, it’s great news,” another said. “I miss you so much on GMB. Please come back.”

Finally, one wrote: “They should give him his job back. Make GMB worth watching again.

“Hopefully we’ll see you back on the telly in the mornings.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s chat with Oprah Winfrey made headlines across the world (Credit: YouTube)

“A victory for free speech”

And in more Piers Morgan news, he celebrated his victory today calling it a “victory for free speech”.

He wrote in a tweet: “I’m delighted OFCOM has endorsed my right to disbelieve the Duke & Duchess of Sussex’s incendiary claims to Oprah Winfrey, many of which have proven to be untrue.

“This is a resounding victory for free speech and a resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchios.

“Do I get my job back?