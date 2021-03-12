Piers Morgan threatened to quit GMB five times before finally leaving this week, latest reports claim.

The Good Morning Britain anchor left earlier this week after coming to blows with co-host Alex Beresford over Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview.

Former GMB anchor Piers slammed the duchess’ claims she was suicidal when pregnant and ended up walking off the set after the altercation with Alex.

Piers Morgan threatened to quit GMB five times before he walked out, latest reports claim (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan latest: Threats to quit

The Sun reports that Piers had previously threatened to quit both live on air and behind the scenes to ITV bosses.

He first threatened to quit his job four years ago live on air.

The incident came when he learnt that Love Island winners Kem and Amber had landed their own presenting slot on GMB.

The early starts were ‘killing’ him

He had previously called the show’s contestants “air heads” and shared a newspaper article about the couple’s job news to his Twitter account.

It was simply captioned: “I quit.”

Any more tweets like this and you won’t be working with me on a daily basis.

In 2018, Piers made two threats to quit over his long working hours.

He confessed to rowing with producers behind the scenes, said he acted like a “prima donna” and said the early starts were “killing” him.

Piers told OK! at the time: “I threatened to quit a couple of times.

“I can be a bit of a prima donna. I was coming in at 4am and it was killing me, but now they let me come in at 5.30am.

“So now I get more time off. GMB seems to be successful. So I said you can have me a little bit less, which might be quite popular, and they were prepared to do that, so I was happy to stay.”

Piers bemoaned his early starts on the show (Credit: Shutterstock)

Hitting back at his bosses on Twitter

However, just eight months later he was talking about leaving the show again.

This time it was over a cheeky tweet that poked fun at him on the official GMB account.

Pleading for votes for a TV awards ceremony, they joked that they deserved to win because he was so difficult to work with.

He replied and said: “Any more tweets like this and you won’t be working with me on a daily basis.”

Relax – any more tweets like this & you won’t be working with me on a daily basis. https://t.co/FAB9jq8SdD — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 24, 2018

Piers Morgan latest: His ‘last week’ on GMB

As he left for his summer break in 2020, Piers left viewers wondering if he would return after he said he was presenting his “last week” on GMB.

Piers confirmed that he would be back in September, however, he continued to hint at his departure.

Reading a comment from a viewer, he said: “I thought I heard you state you’re leaving at the end of the year.”

Addressing the camera, Piers replied: “I’m not.”

He then added: “Leaving next year? Possibly.”

