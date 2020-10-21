Piers Morgan hits out at Boris Johnson for ignoring Kate Garraway as her husband remains in hospital

Piers Morgan has slammed Boris Johnson for continuing to boycott Good Morning Britain.

The ITV star, 55, says the Prime Minister should appear on the show to speak to fellow host Kate Garraway on the current pandemic.

Kate’s husband Derek Draper has been in hospital since March as he continues to battle the after-effects of coronavirus.

Piers hit out at Boris Johnson on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Piers Morgan say?

Addressing the situation on Twitter, Piers fumed: “Imagine refusing to come on a news programme during a public health emergency to inform viewers about what is happening, when one of the presenters is a woman whose husband lies in a coma from covid?

“Boycotting me is cowardly @BorisJohnson, but to boycott Kate too? Disgusting.”

Fans were quick to agree with Piers.

One wrote: “It’s a shocking stance by the government. They are depriving GMB viewers of seeing their policies and constantly changing laws surrounding this pandemic being scrutinised. To some people this maybe the only chance they get to see the news that day.”

Imagine refusing to come on a news programme during a public health emergency to inform viewers about what is happening, when one of the presenters is a woman whose husband lies in a coma from covid? Boycotting me is cowardly @BorisJohnson, but to boycott Kate too? Disgusting. 👇 https://t.co/v9DLCr26g1 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 21, 2020

A second said: “I must say that I don’t agree with Piers on many things but on this he is 100% correct. As far as I know, ministers of this gov are not only boycotting GMB but also other TV programmes: Channel 4 News and BBC’s Newsnight because of their ‘unfriendly’ style!”

Another joked: “More chance of this government going on Question of Sport to answer questions than coming on GMB.”

During GMB today (October 21), Kate urged government ministers to appear on the show.

She said: “We’d love to chat to you. We’d love for you to explain why this situation has arisen. We’d love to hear your side.”

Kate urged government ministers to appear on Good Morning Britain (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest with Kate’s husband Derek?

Last week, Kate revealed Derek’s condition has been “pretty stable”.

She told co-host Susanna Reid: “There are big ups and big downs, not big ups really, small improvements and worrying downs as well.

“But the last few days have been pretty stable, so keeping everything crossed really.”

While Derek is now free of the deadly bug, he still remains in intensive care following the impact of COVID-19.

