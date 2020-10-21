Some GMB viewers were left confused by Kate Garraway on Wednesday after she made a remark that they deemed racially insensitive.

Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan have taken time off during the holiday to recuperate, and they’ve left co-stars Kate and Ranvir Singh in charge of the show for the time being.

It’s not gone as well as the pair may have hoped, and many have called out the pair’s “lack of chemistry” compared to the regular presenters.

GMB star Kate Garraway made a remark that didn’t sit well with viewers (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway say on GMB?

Things went from bad to worse as the show came to a close on Wednesday.

The duo were chatting with a teenager from India who has taken the ballet world by storm and scored a place at a prestigious academy in London.

Kate then decided to interject, asking their guest if he had any advice for Ranvir on her Strictly debut.

She proceeded to make a remark where she appeared to some viewers to question whether the pair were “related” when trying to justify asking him a question about her co-host.

Fans immediately rushed to social media to accuse the host of making a racially insensitive comment.

How racist are you kate not all indians are related to each other!!! What a idiot! #gmb — Jasmine (@JasmineToretto7) October 21, 2020

WOW Possibly related ? Must be the dance moves🙄🙈 oh Kate #GMB — ❌Lady O'Scolaidhe❌ (@carol90783713) October 21, 2020

Did she just suggest they were related because they are both Indian omg #gmb — ariel baker (@BAK3RCAKES) October 21, 2020

Kate was asking for some advice for co-star Ranvir (Credit: ITV)

Viewers bash GMB stars Kate and Ranvir’s interview style

It was a tough show for the pair, who had angered viewers earlier in the show during an interview with Labour MP Lisa Nandy.

Lisa appeared on the show to discuss the situation in Manchester following the Tory government decision to back out on the funding package they had originally offered.

Kate and Ranvir grilled the MP on what led Manchester’s mayor Andy Burnham to push the government for more funding.

The interview left viewers divided, with many rushing to social media to criticise the presenting duo for not letting Lisa finish her train of thought on multiple occasions.

So frustrating watching kate and ranvir. Questions take so long to ask and when the guest finally gets to answer they interrupt them. #GMB — lisa gurney (@lisagurney6) October 21, 2020

@GMB#GMB Kate and Ranvir, for all their qualities, continue to interrupt expert interviewees before they have given a complete answer. It is a Morganism to think that a new question is of more interest than half an answer from an expert — Bart Summers (@Bart_Summers1) October 21, 2020

Viewers also made the similar complaints yet again when journalists Kevin Maguire and Andrew Pierce appeared on the show.

