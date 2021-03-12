piers morgan GMB return
Piers Morgan GMB return? Presenter speaks out as petition reaches 200k

He's already missed by many Good Morning Britain viewers

By Karen Hyland
Since Piers Morgan left GMB earlier this week, supporters have flooded to show their support.

A petition to reinstate the presenter to Good Morning Britain now boasts 200k signatures.

But Piers’ fans’ efforts have been in vain on this occasion.

Piers Morgan has responded to pleas to return to GMB (Credit: SplashNews)

The 55 year old – who also hosts Life Stories for ITV – has issued a brief statement to say he won’t be back.

Read more: Alex Beresford finally speaks out on Piers Morgan’s GMB departure

“I won’t be going back, but thanks to everyone who has signed these petitions,” he wrote.

“Normally, people start petitions to have me fired or deported, so this is a pleasant surprise.”

As news broke of Piers’ departure from the breakfast show that he has made appointment TV for millions on Tuesday evening, the former newspaper editor remained unusually quiet, but for a post about his late manager.

It transpires he was enjoying his favourite curry and wetting his whistle at home while – in his favourite words – the world went nuts.

Come Wednesday morning, there was no crying into his cornflakes as he delivered a short but powerful statement on Twitter while GMB was on air.

Read more: Piers Morgan’s son hits out at death threats

Alongside a quote from and picture of Winston Churchill, he wrote on social media: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview.

“I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on.

“Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

