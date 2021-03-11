A petition to bring Piers Morgan back to GMB has been signed by thousands.

The presenter, 55, stepped back from the show earlier this week and viewers were left divided with some being glad he’s gone while others are gutted.

Those devastated have launched a petition to get him back on the daytime show.

What is the Piers Morgan petition?

The campaign, on Change.org, was set up by a passionate fan who believes Piers was “bullied by the snowflakes all for speaking the truth”.

The description reads: “Piers has turned the show into the most talked about show on ITV.

“He was the only person who spoke on behalf of viewers during the pandemic and now he’s been bullied by the snowflakes all for speaking the truth.

“BRING PIERS BACK ITV.”

At the time of writing, 21,924 people have signed the petition.

Piers has turned the show into the most talked about show on ITV.

Many viewers shared their thoughts on Piers’ exit from Good Morning Britain on the petition.

One person said: “He is the reason I watch GMB, I won’t be watching it without him, as it will be left with just the snowflakes!”

Another wrote: “Piers is brilliant at his job. I only watch GMB when he’s on.”

What did fans say?

One added: “His job is to provoke thought and comment.

“He is also entitled to his opinion, doesn’t mean he’s right, but he must be allowed to express his opinion. Mistake to lose him.”

Meanwhile, Piers recently thanked his former GMB colleagues following his last five years on the show.

He wrote on Twitter alongside a group photo of some of the hosts and crew members: “They don’t all agree with me, some don’t even like me.

“But we were a team..and we won. Thanks guys. I’ll miss you.”

It came after Ofcom received over 41,000 complaints over Piers’ comments about Meghan Markle’s revelations during her Oprah interview.

On Tuesday, Piers clashed with co-star Alex Beresford after the weatherman called him out over his Meghan remarks.

The spat resulted in Piers walking off set.

Piers made his comments about Meghan on Monday’s show after watching her and Prince Harry’s interview.

During the interview, Meghan said she was suicidal while pregnant with Archie and claimed there were ‘concerns and conversations’ about how dark Archie’s skin colour might be when he was born within the royal family.

However, Piers said on GMB that he didn’t believe a word Meghan said in the interview.

His comments sparked a backlash from viewers and mental health charity Mind.

