Alex Beresford didn’t want Piers Morgan to quit Good Morning Britain, the presenter has revealed.

GMB host Piers stepped down from his job on the ITV daytime show this week (Tuesday, March 9) following an on-air clash with Alex that saw Piers storm out of the studio.

Now, Alex has taken to Twitter to reflect on the events of the last couple of days – and revealed he didn’t want Piers to leave the show.

Piers and Alex had a fiery discussion on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What did Alex Beresford say about Piers Morgan on Twitter?

Taking to Twitter on Thursday (March 11) afternoon, he told his followers: “There is so much that could be said. Piers’ departure sincerely wasn’t the conclusion I was hoping for.

“Over the last few years, Piers and I have had a lively, cheeky on-air relationship. We both wanted to be on the show Tuesday morning, and from our very public conversations on Twitter, we both knew how strongly our opinions differed on the treatment of Harry and Meghan pre and post the interview that has split the world.

“I hoped we could reach a place of understanding. It’s sad that we weren’t able to get there, but challenging his opinion was not an outrage. On this occasion, we have to agree to disagree.

“I didn’t want him to quit, but I did want him to listen.

“Personally, Piers has always supported my growth. He’s given me advice on several occasions and for that I am grateful. I wish him well!”

What happened between Piers and Alex?

During Tuesday’s episode of GMB, the panel was talking about Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview, which aired for UK audiences the night before.

At one point, Piers cut Alex off mid-sentence, asking him to wait until Susanna Reid had finished speaking before commenting.

Alex Beresford is a weather expert for Good Morning Britain (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

When he got his chance, Alex spoke calmly as he slammed Piers’ behaviour towards the Duchess of Sussex.

Piers had previously expressed doubt over Meghan’s claims that she struggled to get the help she needed when she felt suicidal.

Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview aired in the US on Sunday and UK on Monday night (Credit: CBS This Morning / YouTube)

Alex referenced Piers’ claims that Meghan ghosted him, pointing out that she was entitled to do so.

Alex said: “I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle, you’ve made that so clear a number of times on this programme.

“I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off.

“She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has but yet you continue to trash her.”

Piers looked fuming before getting up from his chair and storming off, after which Alex called his actions “pathetic” and “diabolical”.

