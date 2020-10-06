Piers Morgan slammed Donald Trump’s latest remarks about coronavirus live on GMB.

The US President claimed he’s feeling better than ever despite battling the disease.

The news broke on Friday that Trump, 74, and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, had caught the virus.

After numerous reports about his condition, Trump checked himself out of hospital on Monday claiming that his battle with the disease was over and that he felt more healthy than he has in “20 years”.

What does Piers Morgan think about Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis?

Speaking with Dr Hilary Jones on Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain, Piers labelled Trump’s remarks about the disease as “dangerous”.

“He must have felt very rough 20 years ago!” exclaimed Piers in response to Trump’s bizarre claim.

Dr Hilary suggested that Trump could in fact be feeling the effects of the drugs he’s been taking over the last few days.

“They can cause some euphoria. Anyone that takes these will feel a surge in energy. It’s a very dangerous and misleading statement to make publicly,” he said.

“He’s in total denial about the dangers of Covid-19,” added Dr Hilary.

Piers then exclaimed: “This is all very serious and yet trump thinks he’s a superhero and in a Gerard Butler movie.”

“You’ve got Covid and your doctor is a total disgrace and lying through his back teeth to the public!” he added. “This has highlighted all the bad stuff in Trump”.

“He wants to be seen as a tough guy superhero!”

What did Donald Trump say when he broke the news?

Mr Trump shocked the world when he tweeted a message confirming he and his wife’s positive tests.

“Tonight,” he began, “@FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19.

“We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately.

“We will get through this TOGETHER!”

What has Trump said about his condition?

“Feeling really good!” Trump tweeted on Monday. “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.”

He went on to tell Americans not to fear the disease in a tweet before he left hospital on Monday evening, saying: “I feel better than I did 20 years ago!!”

“Will be back on the Campaign trail soon!”

In a video message later shared on his Twitter account, he added: “We’re going to be out front. As your leader, I had to do that. I knew there’s danger to it, but I had to do it. I stood out front, and led.”

He also speculated: “Now I’m better, maybe I’m immune, I don’t know”.

