Piers Morgan demands Government stop lying and admit coronavirus mistakes on GMB

Piers Morgan has told the government they should stop lying and own their mistakes on today's GMB (Wednesday, June 10).

This followed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's declaration that he was "very proud" of his virus response record.

Piers warned that the Tory government's approval ratings are dropping lower and lower, while Labour leader Keir Starmer's are getting higher.

Piers Morgan slammed the government's lies on GMB (Credit: ITV)

"They should stop lying and just admit to their mistakes," Piers ordered.

"I went through a checklist of things Boris Johnson said he was proud of...

'Failures and U-turns'

"PPE - failure, testing - failure, protecting care homes - failure, lockdown - late, herd immunity - U-turn, face masks - U-turn, quarantine - U-turn.

"I am really struggling, given that we have the highest excess death in the world, and given the government's handling is the worst in the world according to YouGov in terms of public perception.

Piers Morgan can't understand Boris Johnson's pride (Credit: ITV)

"I am really struggling to see what Boris Johnson is so proud of with his record on the pandemic."

'Blind refusal'

He added: "The blind refusal to acknowledge they have done anything wrong here is why their approval ratings are disintegrating.

"If they were more open and honest and said, 'You know what, we did a few things wrong here, we were in an unprecedented situation, and we just made mistake...'

"I honestly think the British people, knowing them as I have done for 55 years, would be a lot more welcome to a bit of brutal honesty."

Co-star Susanna Reid added: "We just didn't seem to have an ambition, like they did in New Zealand, to get on top of the virus and to stop it in its tracks, it was all about dealing with what would happen once it spread."

'Slow into lockdown'

The presenters were joined by Caroline Nokes, who did concede that the government made mistakes.

"'Too many people have died, too many people have been infected," she said. "And I think we were slow into lockdown.'

'Too many people have died, too many people have been infected... And I think we were slow into lockdown.' As @Piersmorgan lists the govt's failures on coronavirus, Conservative MP @carolinenokes says the government has made mistakes throughout its response to the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/Rj66Qbl7Uf — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 10, 2020

