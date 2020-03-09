Piers Morgan bizarrely dares Good Morning Britain viewers to try and 'tickle' his privates

Breakfast TV presenter Piers Morgan bizarrely invited viewers to "try their luck" and give his privates a tickle earlier today.

The presenter, 54, was left seething over a controversial moment from Saturday’s Six Nations clash between England and Wales during which prop Joe Marler appeared to grab Alun Wyn Jones by the crotch.

Piers launched into an exaggerated defence of Marler’s actions as he ranted about objections from some observers on social media - and eventually took the mick out of fellow Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid for voicing her opposition to the odd 'gamesmanship'.

"The world is now in two halves," Piers fumed.

Piers was off on one (Credit: ITV Hub)

“You either can look at the Joe Marler thing and have a laugh, which most normal people do, or you can...."

He then went on to dismiss Susanna and newsreader Charlotte Hawkins because they "know nothing about rugby" before rubbishing the idea he would be put out if he was seized in a similar manner.

If you want to come up to me in my local pub and tickle me where the sun don't shine, try your luck.

"They do stuff like this to each other all the whole time, the whole point of being a rugby player is this is what they do to each other," Piers insisted.

"None of you know what you are talking about because none of you know what rugby is."

Asked if he would mind being treated that way by Charlotte, Piers seemed on the verge of losing his rag.

"Oh, who cares!" he whinged.

"[If] some bloke said to me: 'How would you like it if I came up to you in your local pub and did that to you?' Mate, by all means try."

Piers continued: "If you want to come up to me in my local pub and tickle me where the sun don't shine, try your luck.

"I can't guarantee my reaction, but by all means have a go."

'Come and have a go if you think you're WHAT enough?' (Credit: ITV Hub)

Marler, 29, along with team mate Courtney Lawes, has been cited following Saturday's game, it was reported this afternoon.

They will appear before a disciplinary hearing in Dublin on Thursday.

The shortest ban for "grabbing, twisting or squeezing the genitals" is 12 weeks.

However, it can be extended to 24 weeks or more and up to a maximum of 208.

Do you have any problem with rugby players tackling each other, often causing serious injury, or is your primary concern for their safety when they tickle each other’s tackle? https://t.co/YT4vJYEZiL — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2020

