Piers Morgan challenges Dr Hilary over Matt Hancock comments on GMB

Piers Morgan was back on GMB this morning (Monday, June 22) and soon laid into Matt Hancock.

Last week, the Health Secretary forgot his own social distancing rules in the Commons as he walked up to and patted the back of a fellow MP.

Piers Morgan with Susanna Reid on GMB this morning (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Piers Morgan fans gush over his handsome dad

He explained why it happened on The Andrew Marr Show yesterday, speaking to stand-in host Nick Robinson: "I know, it was just totally natural, you know, this shows how difficult social distancing is.

"I know these rules inside out and I hadn't seen my colleague for weeks and I really like him so I walked up and it was totally natural and then as you can see we thought, 'Oh-oh, hold on'.

Matt Hancock on yesterday's Andrew Marr Show

Read more: Kate Garraway shares update on husband for Father's Day

"All I can do is say I'm incredibly sorry for this momentary breach. It's because I'm human, and we're all human, and I'm no less determined to follow the rules because of a momentary breach."

Piers didn't think that explanation was satisfactory enough and snapped back at Dr Hilary Jones who showed some sympathy towards the MP and excuse his slip-up by saying he is working very hard.

I don't want to hear it, Hilary!

"I don't want to hear it, Hilary!" he shouted. "No one is working any harder than you. You didn’t come in today and put your arm around me!"

Ignoring two metres

Dr Hilary went on to warn that many people are forgetting to social distance when they are with their nearest and dearest.

"I look around and see people totally ignoring two metres, people forgetting [social distancing] when they are with people they love and trust," he said.

GMB discussed social distancing rules (Credit: ITV)

"We are going to be living with this virus for some time until there is a vaccine."

In a wider discussion, the presenters spoke of how the R rate had shot up in Germany and concerns about cases of the virus in meat-processing plants.

Dr Hilary said three things - ventilation, refrigeration and close proximity - could all be factors in the latter.

Are you struggling with social distancing? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.