Piers Morgan's fans gush over his 'handsome' dad as he celebrates Father's Day

TV's Piers Morgan has marked Father's Day with a tribute to his dad.

The Good Morning Britain presenter posted a collage of photos of his stepdad to mark the occasion.

The pictures show Glynne posing with Miss World 2018 Vanessa Ponce de Leon and another showing him getting a kiss from Sir Rod Stewart.

The final snap shows Glynne and Piers together.

Piers wrote: "Some guys have all the luck...

"From gallivanting with Miss World & Sir Rod to guzzling Veuve at Lord’s... my Dad knows how to enjoy himself.

"Happy Father’s Day!"

Fans gushed over the images and many said Glynne could be Piers' brother.

Piers Morgan paid tribute to his dad on Father's Day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One person said: "Sorry Piers but he looks like he could be your brother."

Another wrote: "Very handsome man."

A third added: "Good for him, looks more like your brother than your dad though."

This isn't the first time fans have gone wild for Piers' dad.

Last month, Piers shared a photo of himself, Glynne and his daughter Elise on holiday last year to mark his dad's birthday.

Piers said he would not be able to see his dad in person due to lockdown.

The star said: "Happy Birthday to my Dad, who looks younger than me every year.

"This pic was taken in St Tropez last year, where we would all have been again this week, doubtless celebrating with a long lunch in Club 55.

"Instead, we’ll have to settle for a Zoom chat later... c’est la nouvelle vie."

What did fans say?

One fan commented: "No way is that your dad."

Another said: "OMG You two look like brothers."

Piers' fans said his dad looks like his brother (Credit: ITV)

A third joked: "You’re right, your dad does look younger than you!"

Another cheekily wrote: "Wow that’s your dad? GMB has obviously aged you."

