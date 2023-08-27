Phillip Schofield ‘plotting TV comeback alongside Piers Morgan’ after numerous offers

Phillip Schofield is allegedly considering a TV comeback, several months after being given the red card by ITV.

Within this time the 61 year old has received numerous offers for a small screen return.

But a suggestion by pal and former This Morning colleague Vanessa Feltz – with whom he recently had dinner – is his preferred next move.

Piers Morgan is now making waves at Talk TV, which is growing in popularity (Credit: YouTube)

Vanessa apparently advised that Phillip Schofield consider Talk TV, where she and Piers Morgan currently work – and he has allegedly had an initial chat with a boss at the channel, according to The Mirror.

A source told the tabloid: “Phil has really kept his head down since he left This Morning. Losing his entire career in a matter of weeks hit him hard, and he needed time to recover. Even now, everything is still very raw for him.

“But in the last few weeks he has begun to entertain offers and consider what his next steps might be. When he met with Vanessa earlier this month, she suggested a conversation with Piers about Talk TV and he was open to that conversation.”

The source added that, while Phillip was receptive to the Piers Morgan idea, he won’t be rushing his next move.

This comes amid reports that the one-time ITV favourite is also considering an offer from publisher Hodder & Stoughton to write a tell-all memoir about the This Morning scandal.

A source across this told The Sun: “He made it clear in the conversation that he would like the chance to tell his story in full, and in some ways to draw a line under what has happened, but that he would not do so without the approval of his family.”

Phillip Schofield has been missing from TV screens for three months (Credit: ITV)

Should Phillip Schofield be back on TV?

While he might be out of favour with certain faces at ITV, there are plenty of viewers who would be happy to see Phillip Schofield back on TV.

A sample of comments from may fans include: “Good at your job, hope to see you back on TV soon”; “Hope he finds work soon, always liked him and a great presenter”; “We want you back Phil, you are greatly missed.”

