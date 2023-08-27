Vanessa Feltz reveals how Piers Morgan ‘transformed’ her life after exposing infidelity: ‘Every day I see him I thank him’

TV presenter Vanessa Feltz has revealed Piers Morgan ‘transformed’ her life after he exposed her first husband’s infidelity. She thanks Piers every day for it.

Vanessa, 61, had no idea why Dr Michael Kurer had left her after 17 years when he asked her for some ‘space’. But it was Piers who revealed what was really going on.

Piers and Vanessa both appear on TalkTV and have remained friends (Credit: Cover Images)

Piers Morgan ‘transformed’ Vanessa Feltz’s life

Speaking to Fabulous, Vanessa explained: “Piers Morgan transformed my life. I mean, he didn’t do it on purpose or to do me a favour.

“But every time I see him, which is nearly every day at the TalkTV studios, I thank him, because it was a massively big deal. Huge.”

She went on to say that when her husband left her she had no idea why. She had questioned everything and even thought he might be having a nervous breakdown.

However, it was Piers – and the paper he edited at the time – that exposed that in fact Michael had been cheating. Vanessa said that “clarified everything”.

She continued: “Otherwise, I never would have known. It massively affected my knowledge of what was going on in my own life, so I’ve always been a devoted fan [of Piers’] ever since.

“He’s good fun, too. We actually kiss on the escalator in the building most days. He’s coming in and I’m coming down and we kiss in the middle.”

This Morning agony aunt Vanessa is looking for love again (Credit: Cover Images)

Vanessa looks for love again

Vanessa, who is currently appearing on Celebs Go Dating, went on to have a 17-year engagement with singer Ben Ofoedu. However she was left devastated when history repeated itself and Ben was unfaithful while he was on tour.

She ended the relationship in January this year and is now throwing herself back into the dating scene. She has been on 10 dates now and says she still ‘believes in love’.

Vanessa also confessed she hasn’t spent a night in since she and Ben split. The TalkTV host admits she doesn’t want to be at home on her own, so has had over 200 nights out: “It’s getting a bit knackering,” she added.

Phillip Schofield seemingly has the support of Vanessa (Credit: BBC)

Vanessa Feltz dines with Phillip Schofield

Following his departure from ITV after the affair scandal, Phillip Schofield has rarely been seen out and about. In addition most of his friends have deserted him.

However, it appears Vanessa is standing by him after they were photographed out together earlier this month.

It was reported Vanessa had ‘put the feelers out’ to see if there was any interest in a TV return for Phillip. However, he was dealt a blow as it’s claimed there was no interest.

A source told OK! Magazine: “There were rumours flying around about him making a comeback, but that just isn’t going to happen. TV channels are keeping their distance.

“Vanessa was putting the feelers out to TalkTV producers about Phil having a segment there, but they gave her a hard ‘no’. He’s almost been blacklisted from TV.”

Vanessa declined to talk about Phillip during her interview, believing it was not the right time to discuss it.

Read more: Vanessa Feltz finds love with eligible millionaire since love split?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!