Vanessa Feltz finds love with eligible divorced millionaire following Ben split?

Vanessa Feltz has found love with an “eligible divorced millionaire”, it has been reported.

The star’s new love comes just months after she split from her cheating ex, Ben Ofoedu.

Has Vanessa found love? (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa Feltz finds new love in ‘divorced millionaire’ after Ben Ofoedu split?

Vanessa – who is currently appearing on Celebs Go Dating – has reportedly found love already.

However, it’s unclear whether she found her new man while taking part in the show or not.

According to Alison Boshoff from the Daily Mail, Vanessa has found love with an eligible divorced millionaire from St John’s Wood, London.

Vanessa’s new romance comes just months after she split from her ex, Ben after she found out he’d been cheating on her.

ED! has contacted Vanessa’s reps for comment.

Ben hit back (Credit: ITV)

Ben Ofoedu takes a swipe at Vanessa Feltz after Celebs Go Dating dig

The news about Vanessa’s new romance comes just days after Ben took a swipe at her for a comment she made about him on Celebs Go Dating.

“I am looking for the diametric opposite to the last incumbent. I would like somebody that’s worth investing your time and badly broken heart into,” Vanessa said on the show.

The comment didn’t go down well with Ben – who took to Twitter to hit out at his ex.

“All of this is crap, if you loved me you would have married me not strung me along for 16 years. #facts,” he tweeted. He then posted a meme of a child looking suspicious.

“When you promise to marry someone in 2006 and you’re still not married by 2022,” he captioned the snap.

Vanessa can’t bear to hear her ex’s name (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Vanessa struggles to hear Ben’s name

In other Vanessa-related news, the star claimed that she “struggles” to hear her ex’s name following their split.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said: “There was such a complicated and convoluted tapestry of lies. I have no idea what really happened. That’s the truth. So it’s over. I can’t bear to hear you utter his name.

“I felt like a depleted balloon, like my confidence had been crushed out of me, while I was simultaneously on TV every day,” she then continued.

Speaking about her ideal man, she said: “Obviously I want him to have the looks of Omar Sharif, the poetic phraseology of WB Yeats and the humour of Billy Crystal, and I’d like some chemistry and magic.”

Celebs Go Dating continues on Sunday, August 27 at 9pm on E4 and Channel 4.

