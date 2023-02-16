Vanessa Feltz split with Ben Ofoedu recently after it emerged that he had reportedly cheated on her.

Now, the 60-year-old This Morning star has taken a hilariously vicious swipe at her ex on Instagram.

Vanessa ended her relationship recently (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa Feltz and Ben Ofoedu split

Last weekend, Vanessa revealed that she and her long-term partner, Ben, had split.

It was reported at the time that they had split due to Ben being unfaithful – a face which has since been confirmed as true.

Speaking about her split, Vanessa said she was “disappointed”.

“I had thought it might take a bit longer before this came out, because it’s a lot to deal with. A shock like this takes some adjusting to. But I am extremely sad and disappointed that my 16-year relationship with Ben is over,” she told The Sun.

“As an agony aunt I have said many times that once the trust in a relationship is gone, it can never be repaired or regained. So I have to take my own advice on this occasion.”

Vanessa’s savage swipe is hilarious! (Credit: Instagram / @vanessafeltzofficial)

Vanessa Feltz hits out at Ben Ofoedu following split

Earlier today saw Vanessa take aim at her ex with a savage swipe.

The This Morning star took to Instagram earlier today to document her visit to Leahy Open Farm in County Cork, Ireland.

During the visit, Vanessa came face to face with a snake – and decided to post a snap of the encounter on her story.

In a photo for her 323k followers to see, Vanessa can be seen grinning with a snake on her shoulders. A farm worker stands smiling with her.

“The only snake I want to deal with!!!” she captioned the snap in a hilarious swipe at her ex.

Ben has spoken out since the split (Credit: ITV)

Ben breaks his silence

Vanessa’s swipe at her ex comes not long after Ben broke his silence.

During a chat with the Sunday Mirror recently, Ben confessed that he had cheated on Vanessa.

He confessed that he had cheated on Vanessa in Ibiza eight years ago. He also confirmed reports that Vanessa caught him sexting another woman on Christmas Day.

Ben also confessed to flirting inappropriately with another woman at a Butlin’s gig last year.

I cheated because I was insecure.

“I should have got some help after the first dalliance. I knew there was an insecurity. But I papered over the cracks and if you don’t tackle something it reared its head,” he said.

“I cheated because I was insecure. The girl in Ibiza said things like ‘You’re such a great guy. I don’t know why you’re not married. Who wouldn’t want to marry you?'” he then added.

Read more: Vanessa Feltz split: ‘Real’ reason for Ben Ofoedu’s ‘half-hearted’ apology

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on this story.