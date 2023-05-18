Piers Morgan tipped to replace Phillip Schofield as This Morning host ‘by the end of the year’

Piers Morgan has been tipped to replace Phillip Schofield as the host of This Morning before the end of the year.

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers walked off the set of the ITV show and later stepped down from his role after a row with Alex Beresford about Meghan Markle.

Phillip, meanwhile, is at the centre of an alleged feud with Holly Willoughby, with viewers calling for him to be replaced on the show. So could we see Piers make a shock return to ITV, two years after he exited GMB? According to SafeBettingSites, it might just happen…

Should Phillip Schofield leave This Morning, bookies have lined up Piers as a replacement (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan to replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning?

According to the bookies, we might just see Piers replacing current host Phillip Schofield and presenting This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby.

In stats exclusively revealed to Entertainment Daily, the odds of Piers becoming a full-time This Morning presenter by the end of this year are currently at 16/1.

Piers and Holly to become regular dual presenters during 2023 currently sits at 33/1.

You can get slightly better odds of 10/1 for Piers to join as a presenter for any one episode of This Morning that airs this year. Meanwhile, ITV confirming that it has offered him the full-time job sits at 8/1.

Piers Morgan has been tipped to make an ITV return (Credit: YouTube)

Boost for Holly Willoughby

And, in some good news for Holly, it doesn’t look as if she’ll be going anywhere at any point soon.

According to ED!’s expert, should Piers be offered and take the This Morning job, Holly is evens to stay in her presenting role and host alongside him.

Should she exit, though, a host of This Morning favourites are waiting in the wings. Rochelle Humes is at 5/1 to host alongside Piers. Alison Hammond is priced at 6/1. Fashion expert Lisa Snowdon, meanwhile, is at 16/1 to take the helm. Josie Gibson sits at 25/1.

Ruth Langsford is backed as a long shot to return to present alongside Piers at 33/1. However, her husband Eamonn Holmes is even less likely to land the role with odds of 200/1.

Friday host Dermot O’Leary could step up and host alongside Piers as his presenting partner. Those odds are currently at 50/1. Joel Dommett sits at 66/1, chef Phil Vickery has odds of 100/1 – as does Ore Oduba and Marvin Humes.

Jeremy Clarkson is currently a rank outsider to host the show with Piers. He has odds of 500/1 – but we’d 100% be tuning in for that This Morning presenting partnership!

