The scandal surrounding Phillip Schofield shows no sign of waning – and I think this could finally be Stephen Mulhern’s chance to shine.

Phil and co-star Holly Willoughby put on an admirable united front on This Morning today (May 15), but the headlines have been hugely damaging. And will ITV want to continue to be associated with the veteran presenter once contracts are up for renewal?

John Barrowman was replaced on Dancing On Ice in the blink of an eye, so could the same happen with Schofe when the series returns next winter? I’d speculate that it’s pretty much a given if things don’t start to calm down soon.

And I’ve got the perfect man for the job alongside Holly – Stephen Mulhern.

Phillip Schofield scandal could see Stephen Mulhern shine

It’s no secret that I think Stephen can do no wrong. My boss even refers to the In For A Penny host as my “boyfriend”. He lights up even my gloomiest mood. He’s pure sunshine whenever he appears on a TV screen. There’s never been ANY drama surrounding Stephen. And everyone loves him (and if they don’t they’ll have me to deal with).

He went down an absolute storm when he hosted Dancing On Ice with Holly after Schofe tested positive for Covid-19. Viewers tweeted ITV begging for Stephen to be made permanent. He and Holly go way back and their chemistry is obvious for all to see. So will the bigwigs finally listen? Do you know what, I actually think they might when the ice skating show’s cast of 2024 is announced.

Time to vote with your remotes

Take a look on the This Morning hashtag on Twitter and you’ll see an overwhelming backlash against Phil. How can ITV ignore what the viewers want? Surely the longer he’s on our screens the more damage he’ll do its viewing figures. People will vote with their remotes.

Now I know no one knows what goes on behind the scenes. But on screen, it just doesn’t feel as if Holly and Phil are working well as a partnership any more. Don’t drag Dancing On Ice down with This Morning, ITV.

Holly worked brilliantly with Stephen on the show, she’s a versatile presenter, working well with the likes of Lee Mack, Bradley Walsh and Alison Hammond. She shouldn’t be limited to just presenting with Schofe.

An “insider” reckons he’s the perfect fit and I agree. Here’s hoping this latest scandal could finally see the amazing Mr Mulhern given his chance to shine. He’s been waiting patiently in the wings and playing second fiddle to Ant and Dec for long enough.

Sad as it may be to profit from another star’s downfall, this might just be Stephen Mulhern’s chance to break into the presenting big time. And I’m more than here for it.

