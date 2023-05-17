Phillip Schofield going it alone as Holly Willoughby leaves This Morning mid-show today

On This Morning today, Holly Willoughby announced she was leaving amid claims of a ‘feud’ with co-host Phillip Schofield.

The pair’s reign as the king and queen of daytime TV has appeared to plummet in recent weeks – following reports of a ‘spat.’ But Phil and Holly put on a united front and were seen together for the first time on Monday’s episode (15). It was their first TV reunion since their ‘rift’ was ‘exposed’ last week.

However, on Wednesday (May 17) Phil was forced to host the show alone, after Holly ditched her co-star live on-air – albeit just for the day.

This Morning today: Holly leaves Phil

As they hosted the latest instalment of This Morning, the pair confirmed Phil would be taking the reins from around midday. This was because Holly was heading to Buckingham Palace for her duty with the Prince’s Trust Awards.

So you are off mid dayish and I am holding the fort

“I have put my posh dress on today. Because later on this afternoon I am heading to Buckingham Palace. And there the King will be and we will get to introduce the winners,” she revealed.

Phil then quipped: “So you are off mid dayish and I am holding the fort. Holly fired back: “Yes you are, thank you very much.”

This Morning fans shocked at Holly leaving

As expected, fans had a lot to say and were left floored over Holly ditching Phil. Rushing to Twitter, one person fumed: “Given the, erm, *circumstances* I reckon Holly jumped at the chance to knock off half an hour early …”

I reckon Holly jumped at the chance to knock off half an hour early

A second said: “Phillip on his own later as lovely Holly has been invited out! Wonder how the ratings will be!” Someone else remarked: “No wonder Holly looks happier she gets to bugger off early.”

Holly had to leave the show early on Wednesday (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Phil ‘fall out’

It comes after it was reported that several This Morning stars have threatened to boycott the show.

According to MailOnline, regulars on the daytime series could choose not to appear as the Holly and Phil saga rumbles on. And one furious star, speaking anonymously to the tabloid website, reckons ITV treats other personalities differently to Phil.

While former This Morning star Eamonn Holmes, has not been shy to air his thoughts about Holly and Phil. In a savage rant on GB News earlier this week, he branded the pair as “actors” following their rumoured rift.

